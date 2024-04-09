The Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation and Canada sign a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a clear territorial consultation area and facilitate the stewardship of resource deployment

CACOUNA, QC, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Grand Chief Jacques Tremblay of the Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation (WWFN) and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Consultation and Accommodation. Consultation protocols are established with Indigenous groups to determine the process to be followed when Canada conducts consultations on the potential adverse impacts on Aboriginal or treaty rights.

The MOU will reinforce the renewal of our nation-to-nation relationship based on the recognition of rights, respect and collaboration, and will facilitate the implementation of an official and effective consultation framework. It makes it possible to establish a clear territorial consultation area and to have more predictability regarding the resources to be deployed for the WWFN. Under the MOU, the WWFN and Canada will meet in good faith to discuss federal projects, review the options to mitigate or avoid adverse impacts and establish accommodation measures, if appropriate. Canada will collaborate closely with the WWFN to implement this MOU.

The Government of Canada is responsible for the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act . This approach includes implementing Measure No. 68 of the Action Plan of the Act: "[Establish] consultation arrangements with Indigenous partners that establish agreed-upon Duty to Consult and engagement processes, in a manner that is consistent with self-determination objectives and free, prior and informed consent.

Quotes

[Translation] "The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding today is the culmination of discussions we have been having since the signing of the Framework Agreement for the Renewal of the Relationship Between the WWFN and Canada in 2019. We are therefore proud to have a reached a nation-to-nation and government-to-government agreement on the territorial consultation area of the WWFN, that is, the whole of Wolastokuk, our traditional territory, in addition to the fishing areas of the WWFN.

This MOU bears witness to a commitment to the pursuit on an ongoing relationship based on respect, cooperation and partnership."

Grand Chief Jacques Tremblay

Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation

[Translation] "The Wolastoqiyik People have developed a close and sustainable connection with Wolastokuk. The implementation of this Memorandum of Understanding will now enable them to manage their territory in a manner that is respectful and consistent with their values and the activities that take place there. In addition to strengthening our nation-to-nation relationship, the signing of this protocol brings us one step closer to reconciliation."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation, formerly known under the name of the Malécites de Viger (Maliseet of Viger), is located in Quebec along the St. Lawrence Seaway, in the Lower St. Lawrence and Gaspé regions, where it has two reserves, Cacouna #22 and Kataskomiq. Their population consists of approximately 2,300 persons.

conducts consultations on the potential adverse effects on Aboriginal or treaty rights. This MOU does not constitute a treaty or an agreement on land claims within the meaning of sections 25 or 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, nor does it confirm, recognize, repeal or derogate from the rights of the Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation.

