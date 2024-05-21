The Whistle Dog is now back at A&W thanks to its dedicated fandom!

You can now get your hands on an A&W Whistle Dog for a limited time across Canada, starting today.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Fans asked, and A&W answered, again! The last time A&W brought back the Whistle Dog in 2022, certain markets sold out in just two days. Starting today, the fan-favourite Whistle Dog will make its highly-anticipated comeback at all A&W locations across Canada, for a limited time only.

The Whistle Dog is back for a limited time starting May 21 (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

The Whistle Dog is a delicious hot dog nested in a toasted bun, topped with relish, real cheddar cheese, and bacon. Celebrated as a legacy menu item, the Whistle Dog is the one A&W product that has sparked overwhelming demand from fans since its discontinuation from the permanent menu in 2017.

"We were totally caught off guard by the demand for Whistle Dogs in 2022. We sold out so quickly we had to completely halt our marketing," said Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W. "We've prepared a ridiculous number of wieners this time around. There's no way we're running out again."

The return of the Whistle Dog for another round is a result of the fandom's continued efforts to bring it back and relieve their nostalgic memories. Dedicated to the Whistle Dog fandom, A&W released a short film documentary aptly titled "Bring Back The Whistle Dog." This award-winning 18-minute film explains to Canadians the love for the Whistle Dog, as told by real die-hard fans. You can watch it at www.bringbackthewhistledog.ca.

Don't miss your chance to experience the iconic Whistle Dog at an A&W restaurant near you, while supplies last.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected], 604-836-5008