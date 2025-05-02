A&W FOOD SERVICES OF CANADA INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (TSX: AW) ("Food Services") held its annual general meeting ("AGM") of common shareholders on May 1, 2025. Each of the matters voted upon at the AGM are detailed in Food Services' Management Information Circular dated March 24, 2025, which can be found under Food Services' profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Each of the following candidates were appointed as directors for a term expiring at the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders: Eric Berke, Andrew W. Dunn, Fern Glowinsky, Paul Hollands, Michael Hollend, Kevin Mahoney, Andrew Mindell, and Susan Senecal.

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the AGM was 8,030,345 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Eric Berke 7,881,197 32,728 Andrew W. Dunn 7,832,056 81,869 Fern Glowinsky 7,881,103 32,822 Paul Hollands 6,654,791 1,259,134 Michael Hollend 7,711,516 202,409 Kevin Mahoney 7,710,046 203,879 Andrew Mindell 7,829,574 84,351 Susan Senecal 7,842,062 71,863

The resolution with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Food Services' auditor was put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting and was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

Food Services has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the AGM under its profile on www.sedarplus.com.

