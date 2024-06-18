Airline continues to expand its capacity with additional leased aircraft in 2024

CALGARY, AB, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced it will acquire two additional Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, one from Aviation Capital Group and one from High Ridge Aviation, to be integrated into the airline's operations in 2024. Earlier this month, the WestJet Group announced the addition of three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in partnership with BOC Aviation Limited and a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with AerDragon. Today's announcement adds to the growing list of new-to-WestJet aircraft joining the Group's fleet this year.

"In partnership with Aviation Capital Group and High Ridge Aviation, we are thrilled to add these aircraft to our Boeing 737 MAX family, as we further reaffirm our mission of providing affordable air travel to Canadians," said Mike Scott, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. "Today's fleet additions are critical to the execution of our ambitious growth strategy as we work to provide more critical air access to Canadians."

While WestJet guests will benefit from the additional capacity across the airline's network, the aircraft will not immediately reflect the interior cabin experience, synonymous with the WestJet Group. Updating and refreshing the interior cabins of the aircraft will be prioritized as part of the airlines' existing fleet reconfiguration plans, to ensure a consistent experience for guests across its operation as soon as possible.

"ACG is proud to expand its partnership with WestJet and to partake in its ambitious growth plans," said Alan Mangels, Vice President of Marketing for ACG. "The addition of this latest technology aircraft will not only support WestJet's growth objectives but will also do so in an environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient way."

"We're pleased to support the fleet needs of our long-time friends at WestJet, where our team's connections date back a quarter century," shares Greg Conlon, CEO of High Ridge Aviation. "Our highly experienced team and extensive relationships throughout the industry enable us to skillfully manage our fleet."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

