The WestJet Group's growth strategy comes to life in Halifax this summer amidst return of transatlantic air connectivity

Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group CEO, commemorates first visit to Halifax with key partners and community members, reaffirming commitment to Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, NS, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet Group CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech, today addressed key stakeholders and community members with a fulsome update on the airline's growth strategy and vision for Atlantic Canada at a special event hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce. Commemorating his first visit to Nova Scotia, von Hoensbroech spoke about the WestJet Group's commitment to growing its presence across the region through critical air connectivity. With increased leisure opportunities, achieved through the resumption of transatlantic service and increased north to south air service providing access to popular sun destinations in the winter, along with enhanced east-to-west domestic air service better connecting Canadians from coast-to-coast, the WestJet Group's strategy is coming to fruition across Atlantic Canada.

This map reflects WestJet Group capacity comprising WestJet and Sunwing Airlines service. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership) Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group CEO, commemorates first visit to Halifax with key partners and community members, reaffirming commitment to Atlantic Canada. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership) From left: Julie Shaw, Master Distiller, JD Shore, Jeff Chant, JD Shore, CEO, Halifax Distilling Company, Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority, Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group, CEO and Patrick Sullivan, President & CEO, Halifax Chamber of Commerce. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"It is incredible to be visiting Halifax for the first time, meeting with our remarkable partners and getting to experience the tremendous Atlantic Canada hospitality firsthand," said von Hoensbroech. "We set out our growth strategy almost two years ago, and we are seeing it well in action across Atlantic Canada; our commitment to Halifax is strong as we work to meet demand and fuel Halifax's tourism pipeline."

Von Hoensbroech highlighted the WestJet Group's milestone achievements in Halifax and current and upcoming network investments serving to enhance the city's air connectivity, while bolstering the region's visitor economy:

Propelling Halifax forward through partner collaboration and strategic investments

Taking the airline's growth strategy to new heights in 2024 and beyond, the WestJet Group has accelerated on the following cornerstone achievements:

On April 28, 2024 , the WestJet Group celebrated the takeoff of its inaugural service between Halifax and London Gatwick, the first of three critical transatlantic routes that will return to Nova Scotia's capital this summer, bridging essential connections to global hubs, tourism and business economies.

, the WestJet Group celebrated the takeoff of its inaugural service between and London Gatwick, the first of three critical transatlantic routes that will return to capital this summer, bridging essential connections to global hubs, tourism and business economies. This summer, Halifax will see a 31 per cent increase in seat capacity provided by the WestJet Group, compared to 2023.

will see a 31 per cent increase in seat capacity provided by the WestJet Group, compared to 2023. Halifax Stanfield International Airport will have 90 weekly flights operated by the WestJet Group during peak summer this year; a 43 per cent increase in total weekly flights compared to 2023.

Connecting Halifax to the world and the world to Halifax

From enhanced domestic service, seamlessly connecting the region to Western Canada, to providing highly sought after leisure connections, WestJet continues to transform Halifax's air connectivity through the following network enhancements:

Fulfilling longstanding requests to expand Halifax's connectivity to popular leisure destinations, the WestJet Group has answered the call with non-stop service between Halifax and three transatlantic destinations including, Dublin , Edinburgh and London ( Gatwick ) this summer, as well as year-round connectivity to Orlando and seasonal service to Cancun . Additionally, as an integral part of the WestJet Group, Sunwing Airlines will provide direct access from Halifax to key leisure destinations, including Cayo Coco , Montego Bay , Santa Clara , Puerto Plata and Holguin, Punta Cana and Varadero.

connectivity to popular leisure destinations, the WestJet Group has answered the call with non-stop service between and three transatlantic destinations including, , and ( ) this summer, as well as year-round connectivity to and seasonal service to . Additionally, as an integral part of the WestJet Group, Sunwing Airlines will provide direct access from to key leisure destinations, including , , , and Holguin, and Varadero. WestJet will ensure Halifax remains connected to Western Canada , with year-round connectivity to the airline's global hub in Calgary , where guests are one flight away from an expansive list of international destinations, including Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan .

remains connected to , with year-round connectivity to the airline's global hub in , where guests are one flight away from an expansive list of international destinations, including and . This year, the WestJet Group will provide direct connectivity to 18 unique destinations out of Halifax , including six domestic, one transborder, three transatlantic and eight sun destinations.

"Halifax and Atlantic Canada are integral to the WestJet Group's future, and we will remain relentless on delivering a tailored strategy for the region that enhance business and leisure ties, through strategic air connectivity," concluded von Hoensbroech.

Partner quotes

"WestJet's investment in our region is key to our economic growth and prosperity," says Patrick Sullivan, President and CEO of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce. "Halifax's tourism industry and the infrastructure that supports it, including our airport and airlines, allow us to show off what our city has to offer through increased and direct flights to and from Halifax. We look forward to continuing to work with WestJet to bring more people to Halifax."

"WestJet has served Halifax Stanfield for more than 20 years, and we are thrilled to welcome back their transatlantic routes this summer, as well as increased capacity domestically and to popular sun destinations," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "WestJet's increased capacity opens opportunities to explore new destinations and for visitors from around the world to experience this beautiful region. Thank you, WestJet, for your investment and commitment to our communities."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership