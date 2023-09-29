CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today shared its targeted timeline for the integration of Sunwing Airlines into WestJet Airlines to complete the airline's strategy to move all 737s into the same AOC (air operator certificate). Planning and integration activities are well underway, with the goal of completing integration efforts by October 2024.

"As we execute upon our network strategy to serve the Canadian leisure market from coast-to-coast, we look forward to consolidating Sunwing Airline's 737 aircraft, with that of WestJet's, enhancing our ability to meet the diverse travel and product needs of all Canadians," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer, the WestJet Group. "Integration work will prioritize a seamless transition for Sunwing's customers and employees as we work together to bring enhanced sun and leisure offerings to communities across the country and ensure jobs for those transferring to WestJet from Sunwing Airlines."

As the proceeding integration of Swoop will be fully completed by October 28, 2023, the WestJet Group will integrate Sunwing Airlines with the same commitment to delivering a reliable guest and employee experience. The planned activity has no impact on Sunwing Vacations Group and its associated vacations brands.

With safety, people and guests at the forefront, the complex nature of the integration, as well as the involvement of multiple valued stakeholders, including Transport Canada, Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) and labour partners, the targeted completion of integration will remain flexible, as necessary while the airline works productively with these groups on timelines and details.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

