The WestJet Group names Diederik Pen as airline President

Pen to continue to serve as Group Chief Operating Officer reporting to Chief Executive Officer Alexis von Hoensbroech

CALGARY, AB, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced the appointment of Diederik Pen as President of WestJet Airlines effective April 1, 2024. As WestJet Group Chief Operating Officer and President of WestJet Airlines, Pen will continue to report to Alexis von Hoensbroech, the WestJet Group's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech will continue to maintain overall responsibility for the WestJet Group and its strategic direction.

Diederik Pen, WestJet Group Chief Operating Officer and President of WestJet Airlines (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Diederik's experience as a respected leader, with a track record of operational success, will be critical as we continue our growth strategy, including the integration of Sunwing Airlines," said von Hoensbroech. "With the largest narrow-body aircraft order book in Canada, it is critical we optimize safe and reliable performance for our business, as we deliver more affordable options and better connectivity to Canadians."

Since joining the WestJet Group in October of 2021, as Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, Pen has been instrumental in enhancing the operational performance of the Group. Leading operations into recovery, he has been influential across airline operations, inflight, airports, technical operations, labour relations, safety, crew resources and training. As WestJet Group Chief Operating Officer and President of WestJet Airlines, Pen will be responsible for the Group's day-to-day operations, successful labour negotiations and overall operational reliability that WestJet guests expect. He will also assume the role of the Transport Canada Accountable Executive.

"Across the past three years, WestJetters have demonstrated their relentless commitment to the travel needs of Canadians and the performance of our airline. I am incredibly grateful to work alongside such a dedicated, innovative and passionate team," said Pen. "As we lean into the momentum of a financially and operationally strong 2023 and focus on the WestJet Group's future growth, it has never been more important that we continue to work together to increase our reliability and performance."

Prior to joining WestJet, Pen brought with him more than 25 years of aviation-industry experience from the Asia-Pacific and European regions. As an Executive Vice-President and Chief Operations Officer for multiple airlines he drove significant expansions, while overseeing operations for fast-growing, ultra-low-cost businesses.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]