The WestJet Group maintains commitment to Hamilton through sun and leisure connections this winter

HAMILTON, ON, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced enhancements to its winter schedule serving Hamilton, sustaining the community's key sun connections as the airline works through a transitionary period, completing the integration of its ultra-low-cost carrier, Swoop.

The WestJet Group has proudly served Hamilton for 23 years and while the integration of Swoop has resulted in a reduced schedule serving the community, this is a temporary measure required as the airline continues to responsibly execute the incorporation of Swoop's highly successful business model into WestJet.

"Hamilton was integral to Swoop's success and remains a valuable part of the WestJet Group's future," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As we work through this transitionary period, WestJet's service from Hamilton will be centered on our strategic focus of providing non-stop domestic connectivity to Western Canada and the sun destinations we know our guests rely on us for to escape the winter cold."

Route Frequency Start Date Hamilton – Cancun 3x weekly November 25 Hamilton – Punta Cana 3x weekly November 26 Hamilton – Orlando 3x weekly November 24 Hamilton – Tampa Bay 3x weekly November 24

In addition to its sun schedule, WestJet will also provide non-stop connectivity between Hamilton and Calgary, operating four times weekly. With frequent service to Calgary, operating year-round, WestJet will ensure Hamilton is one seamless connection away from its 787 international hub, granting seamless access to travel across Canada, the United States, Central America, Europe and Tokyo.

Route Frequency Start Date Hamilton – Calgary 4x weekly Year-round

"We sincerely value our strong partnership with Hamilton International Airport and the Hamilton community who have strongly supported both WestJet and Swoop over the years," continued Weatherill. "We remain unwaveringly committed to engaging with local stakeholders and community members to expand and reposition our investments to best serve the city, for years to come."

WestJet Group capacity

In addition to WestJet's new sun connections serving Hamilton, as a new but integral part of the WestJet Group, Sunwing Airlines is further strengthening the region's leisure travel opportunities with an extensive winter schedule. Together as the WestJet Group, WestJet and Sunwing Airlines will provide eight non-stop routes from Hamilton to popular sun destinations in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean this winter including, Cayo Coco, Holguin, Varadero.

The WestJet Group continues to work through the integration of its ultra-low-cost subsidiary Swoop into one product offering under the WestJet brand with one goal in mind; to provide reliable and affordable travel to a broader spectrum of guests and communities across Canada and beyond. Through leveraging the ultra-low fare products pioneered by Swoop, WestJet will begin providing ultra-affordable fares and increased affordable vacation packages across Canada through the entirety of its 180 aircraft.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership