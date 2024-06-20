The WestJet Group inaugurates service between Halifax and Edinburgh

Airline continues to bolster Atlantic Canada's connectivity to Europe with seasonal service to Scotland and Ireland and London, Gatwick

CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet is celebrating the departure of its inaugural service between Halifax and Edinburgh today with the departure of WS46 from Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) scheduled for 10:35 p.m. local. The new service marks an important milestone for the WestJet Group as it continues to bolster Halifax's connectivity this summer. Additionally, the airline celebrated the return of non-stop service between Halifax and Dublin on Wednesday, June 19.

"Further solidifying our position as Canada's leading leisure airline, this flight is another milestone in our commitment to enhancing Atlantic Canada's business and leisure ties through air connectivity," said Andrew Gibbons, WestJet Vice-President of External Affairs. "With today's inaugural service, we are thrilled to further strengthen the connection between Halifax and Edinburgh as we continue to expand strategic air access across the region."

Earlier this year, WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech visited Halifax where he met with key stakeholders and community members to discuss the WestJet Group's expanding presence across the region.

WestJet Summer Transatlantic Capacity from Halifax

Route Frequency Start Date End Date Departure Arrival Halifax to

Edinburgh 3x weekly June 20 October 13 10:35 p.m. 8:10 a.m. Edinburgh to

Halifax 3x weekly June 21 October 13 9:35 a.m. 11:41 a.m. Halifax to

Dublin 4x weekly June 19 October 13 10:30 p.m. 7:55 a.m. Dublin to

Halifax 4x weekly June 20 October 14 9:30 a.m. 11:38 a.m. Halifax to

London

(Gatwick) 4x weekly April 28 October 25 11:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. London

(Gatwick) to

Halifax 4x weekly April 29 October 26 11:00 a.m. 1:46 p.m.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

