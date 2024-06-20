The WestJet Group inaugurates service between Halifax and Edinburgh
Jun 20, 2024, 21:35 ET
Airline continues to bolster Atlantic Canada's connectivity to Europe with seasonal service to Scotland and Ireland and London, Gatwick
CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet is celebrating the departure of its inaugural service between Halifax and Edinburgh today with the departure of WS46 from Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) scheduled for 10:35 p.m. local. The new service marks an important milestone for the WestJet Group as it continues to bolster Halifax's connectivity this summer. Additionally, the airline celebrated the return of non-stop service between Halifax and Dublin on Wednesday, June 19.
"Further solidifying our position as Canada's leading leisure airline, this flight is another milestone in our commitment to enhancing Atlantic Canada's business and leisure ties through air connectivity," said Andrew Gibbons, WestJet Vice-President of External Affairs. "With today's inaugural service, we are thrilled to further strengthen the connection between Halifax and Edinburgh as we continue to expand strategic air access across the region."
Earlier this year, WestJet Group CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech visited Halifax where he met with key stakeholders and community members to discuss the WestJet Group's expanding presence across the region.
WestJet Summer Transatlantic Capacity from Halifax
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Halifax to
|
3x weekly
|
June 20
|
October 13
|
10:35 p.m.
|
8:10 a.m.
|
Edinburgh to
|
3x weekly
|
June 21
|
October 13
|
9:35 a.m.
|
11:41 a.m.
|
Halifax to
|
4x weekly
|
June 19
|
October 13
|
10:30 p.m.
|
7:55 a.m.
|
Dublin to
|
4x weekly
|
June 20
|
October 14
|
9:30 a.m.
|
11:38 a.m.
|
Halifax to
|
4x weekly
|
April 28
|
October 25
|
11:00 p.m.
|
9:00 a.m.
|
London
|
4x weekly
|
April 29
|
October 26
|
11:00 a.m.
|
1:46 p.m.
About WestJet
In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.
For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.
Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet
Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/
Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet
Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news
SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership
To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]
Share this article