The WestJet Group further solidifies its position as Canada's leisure champion with expanded 737 service to sun destinations Français
May 21, 2024, 11:00 ET
New flights to Tulum, Mexico and Grenada added for winter 2024/2025
The WestJet Group continues to strengthen its transborder, sun and domestic network
CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced further network expansion with the addition of new service to Tulum, Mexico and the island of Grenada in the Caribbean, bolstering the Group's extensive leisure portfolio this winter. Additionally, the airline is enhancing its transborder offerings with new flights to Fort Lauderdale, FL., from Vancouver and Winnipeg.
"Our strategy to establish the WestJet Group as Canada's western leader and national leisure champion is working, as we continue to offer the most robust and affordable coast-to-coast schedule, fine-tuned to meet the needs of Canadian travellers," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Cementing our position as the country's leading leisure airline, the WestJet Group will provide more seat capacity than any other airline to sun destinations this winter."
The introduction of service to Tulum's newly opened international airport from Calgary and Toronto further solidifies WestJet's position as Canada's top choice for Riviera Maya travel. In addition to the strongest schedule, WestJet Vacations will offer packages to 35 major hotels in close proximity to the Aeropuerto Internacional de Tulum Felipe Carillo (TQO).
This winter, WestJet will also add once-weekly service from Kelowna to Mazatlán and Winnipeg to Los Cabos.
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Calgary-Tulum
|
1x weekly
|
November 9, 2024
|
April 27, 2025
|
Toronto-Tulum
|
3x weekly
|
November 9, 2024
|
April 27, 2025
|
Kelowna-Mazatlán
|
1x weekly
|
December 13, 2024
|
April 18, 2025
|
Winnipeg-Los Cabos
|
1x weekly
|
November 9, 2024
|
April 26, 2025
Unlocking new opportunities for Canadians to explore the beautiful island known for its spices, beaches and waterfalls, service between Toronto and Grenada will operate once weekly this winter. Flights are conveniently timed for connectivity across Western Canada and will be available for sale in the coming weeks for service starting November 3, 2024, to April 27, 2025.
|
Toronto-Grenada
|
1x weekly
|
November 3, 2024
|
April 27, 2025
|
*Subject to government approval
"With the addition of this new route, the WestJet Group expands accessibility to Grenada for Canadians, inviting them to explore the Spice Island's vibrant culture, pristine beaches, and lush landscapes. We're thrilled to partner with WestJet in welcoming travellers to discover Grenada's charm and hospitality," said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority.
With the largest narrowbody order book in Canada, the WestJet Group continues to expand its transborder offerings, further enhancing sun service with the addition of once-weekly flights to Fort Lauderdale, FL., from Vancouver and Winnipeg beginning in November.
|
Vancouver-Ft. Lauderdale
|
1x weekly
|
November 3, 2024
|
April 20, 2025
|
Winnipeg-Ft. Lauderdale
|
1x weekly
|
November 18, 2024
|
April 21, 2025
"WestJet continues to invest in building the connectivity our community needs to thrive," said Nick Hays, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "Today's announcement gives our region even more options to the destinations that matter."
As previously announced, the airline will continue to strengthen connectivity to key Delta Air Lines hubs with service from Edmonton to Atlanta and Regina to Minneapolis, moving to year-round. Additionally, Canadians will benefit from year-round connectivity from Edmonton to Ottawa and Montreal and from Winnipeg to Montreal.
|
Route
|
Frequency
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Edmonton-Atlanta
|
Daily
|
Year-round
|
Year-round
|
Regina-Minneapolis
|
Daily
|
Year-round
|
Year-round
|
Edmonton-Montreal
|
4x weekly
|
Year-round
|
Year-round
|
Edmonton-Ottawa
|
5x weekly
|
Year-round
|
Year-round
|
Winnipeg-Montreal
|
5x weekly
|
Year-round
|
Year-round
In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.
For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.
Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet
Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/
Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet
Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news
SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership
For further information: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]
Share this article