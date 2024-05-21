New flights to Tulum, Mexico and Grenada added for winter 2024/2025

The WestJet Group continues to strengthen its transborder, sun and domestic network

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced further network expansion with the addition of new service to Tulum, Mexico and the island of Grenada in the Caribbean, bolstering the Group's extensive leisure portfolio this winter. Additionally, the airline is enhancing its transborder offerings with new flights to Fort Lauderdale, FL., from Vancouver and Winnipeg.

"Our strategy to establish the WestJet Group as Canada's western leader and national leisure champion is working, as we continue to offer the most robust and affordable coast-to-coast schedule, fine-tuned to meet the needs of Canadian travellers," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Cementing our position as the country's leading leisure airline, the WestJet Group will provide more seat capacity than any other airline to sun destinations this winter."

Welcoming Tulum to our network from Calgary and Toronto , new routes to Mexico from Kelowna and Winnipeg

The introduction of service to Tulum's newly opened international airport from Calgary and Toronto further solidifies WestJet's position as Canada's top choice for Riviera Maya travel. In addition to the strongest schedule, WestJet Vacations will offer packages to 35 major hotels in close proximity to the Aeropuerto Internacional de Tulum Felipe Carillo (TQO).

This winter, WestJet will also add once-weekly service from Kelowna to Mazatlán and Winnipeg to Los Cabos.

Route Frequency Start Date End Date Calgary-Tulum 1x weekly November 9, 2024 April 27, 2025 Toronto-Tulum 3x weekly November 9, 2024 April 27, 2025 Kelowna-Mazatlán 1x weekly December 13, 2024 April 18, 2025 Winnipeg-Los Cabos 1x weekly November 9, 2024 April 26, 2025

New flights from Toronto to the Caribbean's spice island

Unlocking new opportunities for Canadians to explore the beautiful island known for its spices, beaches and waterfalls, service between Toronto and Grenada will operate once weekly this winter. Flights are conveniently timed for connectivity across Western Canada and will be available for sale in the coming weeks for service starting November 3, 2024, to April 27, 2025.

Toronto-Grenada 1x weekly November 3, 2024 April 27, 2025

*Subject to government approval

"With the addition of this new route, the WestJet Group expands accessibility to Grenada for Canadians, inviting them to explore the Spice Island's vibrant culture, pristine beaches, and lush landscapes. We're thrilled to partner with WestJet in welcoming travellers to discover Grenada's charm and hospitality," said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority.

Transborder and Domestic Year-Round Enhancements

With the largest narrowbody order book in Canada, the WestJet Group continues to expand its transborder offerings, further enhancing sun service with the addition of once-weekly flights to Fort Lauderdale, FL., from Vancouver and Winnipeg beginning in November.

Vancouver-Ft. Lauderdale 1x weekly November 3, 2024 April 20, 2025 Winnipeg-Ft. Lauderdale 1x weekly November 18, 2024 April 21, 2025

"WestJet continues to invest in building the connectivity our community needs to thrive," said Nick Hays, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "Today's announcement gives our region even more options to the destinations that matter."

As previously announced, the airline will continue to strengthen connectivity to key Delta Air Lines hubs with service from Edmonton to Atlanta and Regina to Minneapolis, moving to year-round. Additionally, Canadians will benefit from year-round connectivity from Edmonton to Ottawa and Montreal and from Winnipeg to Montreal.

Route Frequency Start Date End Date Edmonton-Atlanta Daily Year-round Year-round Regina-Minneapolis Daily Year-round Year-round Edmonton-Montreal 4x weekly Year-round Year-round Edmonton-Ottawa 5x weekly Year-round Year-round Winnipeg-Montreal 5x weekly Year-round Year-round

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

