The deal comes with a commitment to build 13 additional restaurants by the end of 2025

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Wendy's Company today announced the transition of 13 franchised restaurants in the province of Quebec to Compass Restaurant Group's Kathryn and John Chayka. The restaurants were previously owned by DP Murphy (Quebec) Inc. The agreement also includes a commitment from the owners to build additional new restaurants by the end of 2025, which is expected to double Wendy's® footprint in the province.

"At Wendy's, we see tremendous opportunity in Quebec with more than a quarter of the population living there and only three per cent of our Wendy's Canadian restaurants. This new agreement demonstrates the strength of the brand and the faith our franchise partners have in our bright future," said Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer at The Wendy's Company. "Wendy's franchise owners, like Kathryn and John Chayka, continue to play an integral role in bringing our restaurants to communities across Canada and we are thrilled with their continued commitment to Wendy's."

Kathryn and John became Wendy's franchise owners in 2015 and continue to be active members of the community. In 2020, they donated and delivered more than 1,000 meals to frontline workers in the Niagara region who were fighting the spread of COVID-19. They also offered 50 per cent off meals for employees on leave of absence and provided active employees the same discount to provide meals for their families after their shift was over.

"Community has always been an important part of our lives and our Wendy's restaurants have been a great way for us to connect with those in the Niagara region. This expansion is an exciting opportunity for us to grow our business, bring jobs to Quebec and to provide more Wendy's experiences to more consumers across Canada," said Kathryn Chayka, Operating Partner, Compass Restaurants Group.

Wendy's is actively recruiting additional new franchisees across the province of Quebec and across Canada. More details can be found by visiting www.wendys.com/franchising.

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef, freshly-prepared salads with hand-chopped lettuce, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada.

SOURCE Wendy's Restaurants of Canada

For further information: Heidi Schauer, [email protected]; Bernard Côté, [email protected]