The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Jollibee Spreads Its Joy in British Columbia, with Its First Restaurant Opening in the City of Surrey on February 18, 2023
Whether you're a fried-chicken fan or simply craving something deliciously new and different, Jollibee invites curious newcomers who call Surrey home – from downtown residents who live around the corner to commuters from around the city – to discover its great-tasting food at a great value that's always served with joy.
- Air Canada Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
"We are pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. We reported record fourth quarter passenger and operating revenues, surpassing our results from a year ago and those of the fourth quarter of 2019. This was due to solid demand and yield environments across our network. This progress was also a result of the dedication and hard work of our employees who safely transported more than two million customers during a holiday period challenged by severe winter weather across North America, and to our entire team who successfully executed on our strategy. I warmly thank them," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada
- Nominees Announced for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards
The 2023 Canadian Screen Awards will be presented in a series of seven intimate genre-based awards presentations, with esteemed members of the Canadian screen-based industry who brought us the best work from the last year, gathering in person at Meridian Hall in Toronto from Tuesday, April 11, 2023 through to Friday, April 14, 2023, all culminating with The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee, broadcasting on Sunday, April 16 at 8 PM (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.
- COGECO CONNEXION ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF OXIO
"As we are making the strategic shift to focus exclusively on the growth of our software business, Cogeco presented itself as the best home for our Internet customers," said Marc-André Campagna, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of oxio. As a Quebec-based company with a human scale and an entrepreneurial culture, we believe that Cogeco is best-positioned to enable oxio to reach new heights."
- Less than Six Weeks Left to Apply for $500 One-Time Top-Up to the Canada Housing Benefit
To be eligible for the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit, applicants must have an adjusted net income in 2021 of $35,000 or less for families, or $20,000 or less for individuals, and pay at least 30% of their adjusted family net income towards rent in the 2022 calendar year. Additional details on the benefit and eligibility criteria can be found at Canada.ca/one-time-housing-benefit.
- Paula's Choice Launches at Sephora Canada
The partnership with Sephora Canada will launch on February 28 with an exclusive digital-first app preview. Starting March 1, six best-selling products will be available with full retail distribution in 100 stores nationwide and online. Of note, the brand's iconic global best-selling 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, the award-winning Clinical 1% Retinol Treatment and the viral favourite C15 Super Booster will now be available to Sephora Canada's devoted beauty community.
- Air Canada Launches Digital Identification; First Airline to Test Facial Recognition Technology for Identification Verification in Canada
Digital identification is a single enrollment feature on the Air Canada app. Biometric data is encrypted and stored only on the customer's mobile phone. Customers must provide additional consent for the data to be used day-of travel and will only be retained for up to 36 hours subject to Air Canada's rigorous privacy and security standards. More information about digital identification is here.
- Sucro Sourcing To Build Canada's Largest Sugar Refinery
Sucro's mission is to be the leading alternative integrated sugar supplier in North America, leveraging its refining footprint and supply chain innovations to fully service sugar users. Sucro's relationships and efficient operational model has established the company as a dynamic sugar partner for sugar mills, processors, distributors and industrial customers.
- BRP OFFERS A RIDE FOR EVERYONE AND EVERY STYLE WITH 2024 SNOWMOBILE
"The new MXZ X-RS is the ultimate trail sled, truly at the pinnacle of high performance. We've combined the best components to deliver an unforgettable ride that will leave the most ardent skeptics smiling from ear to ear," said Jérémi Doyon-Roch, Manager, Global Marketing, Snowmobile and Cross Brand Initiatives at BRP. "We've also deployed the REV Gen5 platform on the Renegade, Backcountry and Grand Touring, to offer riders the best possible technologies, refined performance and ultimately, the best experience ever on a snowmobile."
- Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces judicial appointments in the province of Quebec
The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.
