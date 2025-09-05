The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
- Wasaga Beach Unveils its First-Ever, Beach-Themed Mobile Tourist Information Centre
Wasaga Beach is celebrating the launch of its very first Mobile Tourist Information Centre – and it's already turning heads. Designed with a fun 1970s-inspired look, the new unit arrived just in time for the Town's last long weekend of summer celebration, Memories of Summer. "This is a game-changer for our tourism strategy," said Brian Smith, Mayor of Wasaga Beach. "It gives us the flexibility to bring Wasaga Beach directly to visitors, highlight our vibrant business community, and encourage people to come experience all that our town has to offer."
- WestJet secures its largest-ever aircraft order with Boeing
WestJet today announced an agreement with Boeing for the purchase of 60 737-10 MAX narrowbody aircraft, with options for an additional 25. The order also includes seven 787-9 Dreamliner widebody aircraft with options for four more as the company advances its growth strategy to build a stronger, resilient low-cost airline that provides Canadians with more choice, more destinations and more value.
- Ontario Nurses' Association condemns hospital arbitration decision as a betrayal of 60,000 nurses and meaningful collective bargaining
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) condemns the arbitration decision released today, setting the terms of a new two-year contract between the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and more than 60,000 hospital-sector members as a betrayal of nurses, of working women, and the right to meaningful collective bargaining.
- Canadians, behold the McVeggie™
It's official! Starting on September 16, the McVeggie™ sandwich will be rolled out nationally at participating McDonald's restaurants across the country. Following a tremendously positive response to the regional test earlier this year in British Columbia, Ontario, and New Brunswick, the McVeggie will be officially joining the menu to offer Canadians even more delicious and inclusive choices.
- Fermeuse Energy Announces LNG Export Development in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
Enabled by Fermeuse Energy Limited's new Fermeuse Marine Base, designed to support a growing offshore energy sector, this gas project will transform Newfoundland and Labrador into a major LNG exporter to Europe and beyond. The estimated $12-15 billion project promises significant economic benefits, including provincial royalties, and alignment with national and global need for Energy security.
- ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR ITS FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2026
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation were $782.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared with $790.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation1 were approximately $737.0 million compared with $790.0 million for the corresponding quarter of last year, representing a decrease of 6.7%.
- TELUS and TELUS Digital Enter into a Definitive Arrangement Agreement for TELUS to Acquire Full Ownership of TELUS Digital
TELUS Corporation ("TELUS") (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) and TELUS International (Cda) Inc. ("TELUS Digital") (NYSE: TIXT) (TSX: TIXT) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for TELUS to acquire all of the outstanding multiple voting shares and subordinate voting shares of TELUS Digital not already owned by TELUS for US$4.50 per share, reflecting aggregate consideration of US$539 million.
- Purity Life announces the acquisition of the assets of Horizon Grocery + Wellness, PSC Natural Foods and Ontario Natural Food Company
Matthew James, President and CEO of Purity Life emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Together with Horizon, PSC and ONFC, Purity Life is proud to build a 100% Canadian-owned, full-service distributor – delivering natural and organic grocery and wellness products with our #EasyToDoBusinessWith commitment across every category and retail channel in Canada."
- Barranco Gold Engages Rio Minerals to Commence Phase Two Exploration at King Project, British Columbia
Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") (CSE: BAR) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Rio Minerals Limited ("Rio Minerals") to undertake the second phase of exploration at the Company's 100%-owned King Property, located in the Nicola and Similkameen Mining Divisions of south-central British Columbia. The King Property comprises nine contiguous mineral claims totaling 3,456 hectares.
- RPIA Expands Liquid Alternative Offerings with the RP Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund
ACOF targets net annual returns of 7-9% with the ability to invest in the high-yield segment of credit markets while employing a risk management overlay to limit drawdowns and preserve capital. The fund intends to leverage the distinct trade ideas and trade structures that have underpinned the strong track record of our flagship strategy over the past 10 years while offering daily liquidity.
