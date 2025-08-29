The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Aug 29, 2025, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares
As previously announced, until such time as the Bank elects otherwise, the Bank has discontinued the issuance of common shares from treasury under the Plan. Purchases of common shares under the Plan will be made by Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as agent under the Plan, in the secondary market in accordance with the provisions of the Plan. All brokerage commissions or service charges in connection with such purchases will be paid by the Bank.
- CIBC Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
Our CET1 ratio(4) was 13.4% at July 31, 2025, compared with 13.4% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio(4) and liquidity coverage ratio(4) at July 31, 2025 were 4.3% and 127%, respectively. "In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered strong financial performance by continuing to execute on our client-focused strategy, delivering further momentum, high-quality diversified earnings and top-tier returns for our shareholders," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC's President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Desjardins accelerates investment growth by entering into a definitive agreement for the take-private acquisition of Guardian Capital Group Limited, expanding reach across Canada and beyond
The transaction is subject to court, shareholders and regulatory approvals, as well as other customary closing conditions. Closing is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2026. The transaction will bring together the strengths of Desjardins Global Asset Management and Guardian to form a leading organization with approximately C$280 billion in assets under management and advisement, positioning it as a key player in the Canadian market and supports its expanding presence globally.
- CO-OPERATORS APPOINTS AAYAZ PIRA AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER
"I'm excited to welcome Aayaz to Co-operators," said Rob Wesseling, President and CEO of Co-operators. "In both his professional and personal life, he has demonstrated leadership that aligns with our co-operative values and purpose-driven approach to innovation. His tech-expertise and ability to turn disruption into opportunity will be assets as we advance our strategy and client digital experiences."
- MEG Energy Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Cenovus
Under the terms of the Transaction, each holder of MEG Shares (a "MEG Shareholder") will have the option to elect to receive for each MEG Share (i) $27.25 in cash; or (ii) 1.325 Cenovus common shares (each whole share, a "Cenovus Share"), subject to pro-ration based on a maximum amount of cash and Cenovus Shares set out in the Arrangement Agreement. On a fully pro-rated basis, consideration per MEG Share represents approximately $20.44 in cash and 0.33125 of a Cenovus Share.
- CIBC Launching Innovative Chequing Account to Further Recognize Client Relationships
"Our new tiered chequing account represents the latest step in our relationship-focused approach that recognizes loyalty and grows with our clients," said Frank Psoras, Executive Vice-President, Personal Banking Products and Payments, CIBC. "Our retail client base continues to grow as more Canadians choose CIBC as their primary bank for their everyday banking needs, including chequing accounts, credit cards, advice and tailored solutions."
- Scotiabank reports third quarter results
"I want to thank all Scotiabankers for delivering a very strong quarter as we continue to execute on our strategy," said Scott Thomson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotiabank. "We reported improving revenue growth which helped drive another quarter of positive operating leverage and pushed our return on equity meaningfully higher compared to the prior year. We did this all while maintaining a strong balance sheet and buying back shares."
- Argo Appoints Jenna Bendayan as Head of Business Operations
Bendayan served most recently as Head of Priority Initiatives in the Office of the Premier of Ontario, where she played a central role in delivering large-scale initiatives including infrastructure expansion, regulatory reform, and transit modernization. Prior to her role in the Office of the Premier of Ontario, she served as Chief of Staff to the President of the Treasury Board of Ontario, where she oversaw complex files related to fiscal planning and public procurement.
- AT&T to Acquire Spectrum Licenses from EchoStar
AT&T and EchoStar have also agreed to enhance their long-term wholesale network services agreement, enabling EchoStar to operate as a hybrid mobile network operator (MNO) providing wireless service under the Boost Mobile brand. AT&T will be the primary network services partner to EchoStar as it continues to serve wireless customers. AT&T will acquire approximately 30 MHz of nationwide 3.45 GHz mid-band spectrum and approximately 20 MHz of nationwide 600 MHz low-band spectrum for approximately $23 billion in an all-cash transaction, subject to certain adjustments.
- DeFi Technologies Announces Launch of Normal Course Issuer Bid
The Company is undertaking the NCIB because its management believes that, currently, and from time to time, the market price of its Common Shares may not reflect the underlying value of the Company's business and prospects. Management believes that, at such times, the purchase of Common Shares for cancellation would be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders and an appropriate use of its cash on hand. The Company's current cash balance is approximately US$19.8 million.
