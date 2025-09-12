The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- X(LR)-cellent News: Air Canada Unveils Palma de Mallorca as its First New Route for Airbus A321XLR Starting Summer 2026
The A321XLR is the first narrowbody in Air Canada's fleet that will feature lie-flat seats in the Business Class cabin, bringing a wide-body experience on a narrow-body jet. It will accommodate 182 passengers in a configuration of 14 Signature Class seats and 168 Economy Class seats. The A321XLR will also mark the beginning of the next era in Air Canada's cabin interiors with the introduction of a new design standard for our onboard experience.
- JSOT criminally charges Yuvraj Verma and Rohit Sethi
The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) and the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region's Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) announce that Yuvraj Verma, 42, and Rohit Sethi, 50, of Edmonton, Alberta, have each been charged with seven offences under the Criminal Code following an investigation by the Joint Serious Offences Team (JSOT).
- Neighbourly Accelerates National Growth with 33 Pharmacy Acquisitions
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. ("Neighbourly" or the "Company"), Canada's largest and fastest growing network of independent pharmacies, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 33 additional pharmacies across Canada in multiple transactions, bringing its national footprint to 325 pharmacies, strengthening its presence across multiple provinces and expanding access to essential community healthcare.
- Strathcona Resources Ltd. Announces Amended and Extended Offer to Acquire MEG Energy Corp.
Contrary to claims by the MEG board of directors, WEF has a long-term view of the business and has no current plans to sell any of its Strathcona Shares. Confirming its long-term commitment to Strathcona, WEF today also announced it would be willing to enter into a mutually acceptable lock-up agreement as part of a supported transaction with the MEG board.
- Going Global - New Destinations Take Flight as Air Canada Expands Network for Summer 2026
"Canadians will enjoy more travel options, greater convenience, and stronger connections to Europe and Asia with Air Canada's new destinations in 2026. These expanded routes mean easier access to the places people want to go—whether for business, leisure, or to visit family. And as more passengers take flight, they promote trade and tourism, supporting jobs across the country, and helping us grow a stronger Canadian economy," said the Honourable Chrystia Freeland , Minister of Transport and Internal Trade.
- Port of Montreal expansion in Contrecœur - DP World in Canada and the MPA sign joint development agreement
Selected for its international expertise in operational excellence, technological innovation, and sustainable development, DP World will make the future Contrecœur terminal its sixth port facility in Canada, joining Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint John, and Vancouver. Globally, DP World operates in more than 60 ports and terminals across 64 countries.
- 'Namgis First Nation: New Evidence of Sea Lice on Salmon Unacceptable
Mamalilikulla, 'Namgis, and Ḵwiḵwa̱sut'inux̱w Ha̱xwa'mis First Nations are outraged at new evidence of extremely high sea lice infections occurring on young chum salmon as they leave their territories. Hundreds of sea lice per fish were reported off Port Hardy on August 28 by a research team.
- Try the new Tim Hortons Thanksgiving Stack sandwich with seasoned Canadian turkey, homestyle stuffing and cranberry sauce, available now for a limited time
The Thanksgiving Stack is prepared to order, served hot out of the oven, and features thick slices of seasoned 100 per cent Canadian carved turkey breast, homestyle stuffing, cranberry sauce made with 100% real cranberries, crispy onions and mayonnaise, and is served on a toasted potato bun. served on a toasted potato bun.
- Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF Begins Trading Today on TSX
Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce the Evolve US Equity UltraYield ETF ("BIGY") has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol: BIGY (CAD Hedged ETF Units).
- CTV Uncloaks the 22 Canadians Set to Take On the Roundtable as THE TRAITORS CANADA Returns October 21
Host Karine Vanasse invites 22 new players to take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, with cast members including former SURVIVOR players, a correctional supervisor, content creators, a power engineer, BIG BROTHER CANADA winners, a banking advisor, author, TV personalities, and more.
