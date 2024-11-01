The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Westcliff Announces Acquisition of New Brunswick's Leading Super Regional Shopping Center

"Champlain Place perfectly aligns with Westcliff's strategy, marking our commitment to high-caliber assets in key growth markets," said Nicolas D'Aoust, Vice President of Westcliff and Head of Leasing. "With impressive sales nearing 800$ per square foot and an outstanding roster of renowned tenants, this property embodies the quality and dynamism we seek to bring into our portfolio." Alan Marcovitz , Westcliff Group's President and Chairman of the Board, added, "Champlain Place represents more than an addition to our portfolio; it demonstrates Westcliff's dedication to being part of Canada's regional communities. We're thrilled to welcome our new team members, who will become an integral part of our team, ensuring the continued success and impact of Champlain Place on the local economy."

Meet Canada's Boldest Women: WXN Names 2024 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners

The 2024 winners will be celebrated in person at the 22nd annual Top 100 Awards Gala, hosted at the Fairmont Royal York Toronto on November 27, featuring award-winning international journalist Lisa LaFlamme in a fireside chat with Andrea Bain, news anchor and co-host of CTV's The Social. "Bold women are all around us, and with these prestigious awards, we celebrate the boldest of the bold who redefine what's possible through their power, passion and purpose," said Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "This year's winners inspire women who follow in their footsteps and entire communities to dream bigger, aim higher and push beyond boundaries. Their impact creates a ripple effect that lifts future generations up and sets new standards for bold achievement."

MONA AND ASH SINGH DONATE $10 MILLION TO IGNITE WELLNESS, BUILD NEW HOSPITAL AT TRILLIUM HEALTH PARTNERS

Mona and Ash Singh have made a monumental gift of $10 million to Trillium Health Partners to help build the future home of The Peter Gilgan Mississauga Hospital and create a world-class wellness program for the hospital's dedicated staff, professional staff, learners and volunteers as well as patients, their families and the community. The initiative reflects a growing awareness of the key role of wellness and promoting disease prevention, encouraging a more holistic and proactive approach to health to benefit the individual and, more broadly, the hospital and the health system. Mona and Ash Singh are entrepreneurs who live in the community of Trillium Health Partners, the hospital where their two children were born. They have a long history of giving to the hospital and their philanthropic leadership will help raise the community dollars needed to make this incredible project come to life.

Canada Post remains committed to reaching negotiated agreements with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers

Canada Post remains committed to reaching negotiated agreements with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). Following CUPW's announcement that it has received a strike mandate from its members, both parties must approach the negotiations with greater urgency to avoid a labour disruption. The parties officially began negotiations on November 15, 2023 and have met consistently since then. The negotiations come at a critical juncture for Canada Post as the Corporation grapples with the significant financial and operational challenges of delivering in today's highly competitive parcel delivery market. In the first six months of 2024, the company recorded a loss from operations of $490 million. From 2018 to 2023, it lost $3 billion.

Canada Post presents new global offers to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers

The new proposals protect and enhance what's important to CUPW-represented employees – including offering higher wage increases – while responding to the challenges facing the country's postal service. These updated global offers come as the cooling-off period is set to expire November 2, and after CUPW announced last week it has received a strike mandate from its members for both the Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units. Both parties must urgently focus their energies on resolving outstanding issues to reach negotiated agreements. A labour disruption would have significant consequences for the millions of Canadians who rely on Canada Post while deepening the company's already serious financial situation, as customers move their holiday shipments to other carriers. For this reason, the offers are conditional on reaching negotiated agreements without a labour disruption.

PSP Services Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire the NCR Atleos Debit Card Production and Transaction Processing Business in Canada

"As PSP has continued to evolve its business and successfully execute on a number of strategic objectives that we had planned, this acquisition is timed very well as we are eager to further enhance the acquired assets with very specific solutions that have been built to serve credit unions and financial institutions in Canada," says Danny Gurizzan, President & CEO of PSP Services. "We have an incredible opportunity to further cement our partnership with some of Canada's most trusted brands and deliver next generation payment solutions that will enable them to continue to service their constituents with confidence." PSP is an emerging payments processor in North America and has been delivering merchant services and its industry-leading, fully integrated, cloud-based POS solution to small and midsize businesses around the world for the last decade.

Rodents on the run: Orkin Canada releases 2024 list of Rattiest Cities

Orkin Canada has released its annual list of Canada's top 25 "Rattiest Cities," with Toronto once again claiming the top spot. This year saw Toronto and Vancouver vying for first place in the rodent race and welcomed Montreal and Halifax onto the list. City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rat and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024. As more regions across the country see a growing rodent population, Orkin Canada is reminding Canadians of steps that can be taken to mitigate rodents from targeting their property: Eliminate Harbourage: Remove clutter indoors and outdoors, trim overgrown vegetation, and keep grass short, Cut Off Water Sources: Eliminate moisture by clearing clogged gutters and fixing leaky pipes or faucets both indoors and outdoors.

Postal Workers Strongly Support Strike Mandate, Advocate for Fair Jobs and Expanded Services

Postal workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action if there is no progress at the bargaining table with Canada Post. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has been bargaining new contracts for its two largest bargaining units – the Urban Operations unit and the Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers (RSMC) unit – for almost a year. Strike votes took place across Canada between September 9 and October 20, with preliminary results showing 95.8% of Urban workers and 95.5% of Rural workers supporting their negotiating committees and ready to strike if necessary. Final, audited results may show slight variations. CUPW will be in a legal strike position as of November 3 if no agreement is reached.

Group Led by Founder, Chairman, President and CEO Stephan Crétier and HPS Investment Partners to Recapitalize GardaWorld in Transaction Valued at C$13.5 Billion

Alongside Founder, Chairman, President and CEO Stephan Crétier, funds advised by HPS Investment Partners ("HPS"), a leading global investment firm with approximately $147 billion of assets under management, together with Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA"), One Investment Management ("OneIM") and others, have reached a definitive agreement to acquire BC Partners' majority equity interest in Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld"), an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, in a transaction valuing GardaWorld at C$13.5 billion. Following the close of the transaction, Stephan Crétier, together with select members of Management, will hold approximately 70% of GardaWorld and HPS, which is leading a group of sophisticated minority investors, will hold the remaining equity interest. BC Partners will also continue to hold a minority stake.