The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- IKEA halves restaurant prices to side with customers amid cost-of-living pressures
"Food has always been very important for IKEA, and we wanted to enable even more people to enjoy our restaurant offer while exploring our home furnishing range," says Tolga Öncü, Ingka Retail Manager (COO) at IKEA Retail (Ingka Group). "Securing the lowest possible price for our products is always our utmost goal, and this is even more important in today's times of economic uncertainties and cost-of-living pressures."
- 11 Teams Revealed for Season 11 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, beginning July 8 on CTV
Celebrating the thrill of adventure and heart-pounding competition, the country's #1 program and most-watched summer series THE AMAZING RACE CANADA is back for Season 11. Hosted by Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, 11 new dynamic and determined teams from all parts of Canada take their mark for one epic adventure beginning Tuesday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave.
- EQB announces passing of Andrew Moor, President & CEO
"Andrew's death is a tragic loss to all of us at EQB and to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," said Vincenza Sera, Chair of the Board. "Andrew was a visionary leader and a fierce advocate for change and innovation in banking that benefits all Canadians. As a result of his inspired stewardship of our company, he instilled a culture at EQB that is both forward looking and faithful to the sound principles of prudent banking that engender public trust. He will be missed."
- Terry's Iconic adidas Orion Shoe Being Re-released in Honour of the 45th Anniversary of the Marathon of Hope
In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Terry' Fox's Marathon of Hope, adidas is re-releasing the iconic Orion shoe that he wore during his unforgettable Marathon of Hope in 1980. On Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 10:00 am ET, Canadians will be able to shop the limited-edition shoes while supplies last. Terry's classic Orion shoe was last released in 2020 to honour the 40th anniversary of his Marathon of Hope.
- Entropy Enters Definitive Agreement to Purchase Strategic Carbon Storage Assets
"We are excited to expand Entropy's footprint into Saskatchewan and strengthen our commitment to the carbon capture and sequestration business in Alberta," said Entropy CEO Sanjay Bishnoi. "This acquisition marks a significant step in our commercial growth. We are also excited to build relationships with new customers and advance existing infrastructure projects that will enable CO₂ to reach these newly acquired storage hubs."
- TD Mutual Funds Class Action Regarding Trailing Commissions Paid to Discount Brokers - Notice of Approved Settlement and Commencement of Claim-Filing Process
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a class action settlement with TD Asset Management Inc. for C$70.25 million to resolve the claims asserted on behalf of all persons, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who held or hold, at any time on or prior to September 11, 2024, units of a TD mutual fund trust through a discount broker ("Class").
- Pizza 73 Celebrates the Heart of Oil Country with Free Heart Pizzas for Fans
The Heart Pizza is a cheese or pepperoni medium pizza featuring a heart cut out in the center — symbolizing Edmonton's unwavering love for its team. "As an Alberta brand and long-standing partner of the Edmonton Oilers, we feel every moment of the season right alongside the fans," said Adam Williamson, Marketing Director at Pizza 73. "This team gave the city so much to be proud of, and this is our way of showing appreciation to the heart of the community — Oil Country."
- ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2025
Net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation were $439.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $453.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation1 were approximately $441.0 million compared with $461.0 million for the corresponding quarter of last year, representing a decrease of 4.3%.
- Siemens to optimize and consolidate manufacturing capacities of Peterborough and Concord, Ontario facilities to set up for future growth
The adjustments span different functions and regions and include changes in Siemens Canada's industry business. The decision has been made to optimize and consolidate the manufacturing capacities of two Siemens factories within its Digital Industries business in Canada, currently located in Peterborough, Ontario and Concord, Ontario. The implementation of the measures will begin immediately and will be completed by September 2027.
- Xanadu Opens $10M Advanced Photonic Packaging Facility in Ontario
Xanadu, a world leader in photonic quantum computing, has opened a $10M world-leading advanced photonic packaging facility in Toronto. This facility represents a significant leap in Canada's quantum supply chain resilience and technical capacity. As the only end-to-end, ultra-low loss photonic packaging facility of its kind in the country, it enables secure, domestic production of high-performance quantum components essential for building fault-tolerant quantum computers.
