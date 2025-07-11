The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jul 11, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- The Guess Who, Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman and Bachman-Turner Overdrive Reunited Under One Roof at The Feldman Agency
The Feldman Agency (TFA) is proud to announce the signing of legendary Canadian rock band The Guess Who and the return of celebrated solo artist Burton Cummings to its roster. This reunion brings together four of the most influential names in Canadian music - The Guess Who, Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman and Bachman-Turner Overdrive (signed in May 2024) - under one roof at TFA. All acts are also now represented in the U.S. by David Levine of WME.
- Chadwick Westlake named President and CEO of EQB
The Board of Directors of EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today announces that Chadwick Westlake will be appointed President and CEO of EQB, effective August 25, 2025, culminating years-long planning for an accomplished leader to succeed the late Andrew Moor. Mr. Westlake will also serve on the Board of Directors. Marlene Lenarduzzi will remain interim President and CEO of EQB until Mr. Westlake joins the company.
- H&R REIT Confirms Special Committee Process to Consider Strategic Alternatives
The Special Committee continues to discharge its mandate and is currently considering and in discussions in respect of confidential non-binding offers received from a number of interested parties. No decision has been made as to whether the REIT should proceed with a Potential Transaction, nor has any agreement been reached with a counterparty, and there can be no assurance that the Special Committee's process will result in any Potential Transaction or any other alternative transaction.
- Curaleaf Holdings Announces Buyout of Minority Partner in Curaleaf International
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA, OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has acquired the equity stake in Curaleaf International Holdings Limited ("Curaleaf International") previously held by a single strategic institutional investor. The transaction brings the Company's stake in its European holding company to 100%.
- BTQ Launches World's First Quantum Proof-of-Work Simulator, Delivering the First Commercial Demonstration of Quantum Advantage in Blockchain Consensus
"Quantum Proof-of-Work shows that quantum hardware can secure, not threaten, the next generation of digital money," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies. "Our simulator offers researchers, developers, and miners a first-hand look at how quantum machines can reinforce consensus while preserving compatibility with today's classical infrastructure."
- Entro Communications Acquired by Astria Elevate to Lead Next Era of Experiential Design, Wayfinding
"Entro's evolution from a traditional wayfinding firm to a robust thought leader in experiential design is incredible—and their work, reputation, and obsession with impact are unmatched," said Shaun Gordon, Managing Partner of Astria Elevate. "Astria Elevate has a proven track record of transforming industry-leading experiential firms, and we're enthusiastic about embarking on this journey with the talented team at Entro and further positioning them as the authors of the experiential age."
- The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Raises Concern Over Secrecy at H&R REIT
K2 calls on the Board to immediately disclose the material terms of the viable bids, and to put the best options to unitholders for their approval. Given the REIT's complex structure, buyers capable of pursuing such a transaction can be hard to come by and K2 would view it as a failure if the Board were to fumble this unique opportunity. K2 will continue to take all necessary steps to obtain transparency and urges fellow unitholders to do the same.
- Calgary's hometown carrier, WestJet, unveils six new ways to chase the sun this winter
WestJet announced six new routes from its global hub in Calgary in its winter 2025/2026 schedule. Welcoming Guadalajara, Mexico; Panama City, Panama; Tepic (Riviera Nayarit), Mexico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Cozumel, Mexico, WestJet will expand its Calgary network to 98 non-stop destinations. The winter schedule also features enhanced domestic connectivity, expanded daily year-round service to Tokyo and extended year-round service to WestJet's recently inaugurated destination, Mexico City.
- MEDIA ADVISORY - WestJet to announce winter 2025/2026 schedule with new routes from Calgary
Media are invited to join WestJet and the YYC Calgary International Airport Authority on Monday, July 7, 2025, for an announcement regarding the airline's 2025/2026 winter schedule. A celebration will take place at the domestic check-in area near the "A" concourse, with remarks from key airline, business and community partners including John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer.
- Queens Harbour: The New Heartbeat of Toronto's Waterfront
Just in time for summer, Toronto's Harbourfront welcomes Queens Harbour, a 23,000-square-foot dining destination opening this Friday, July 11. With 800 seats and Canada's largest retractable rooftop, Queens Harbour offers a chef-driven menu, fusing Mediterranean and Asian influences. As the city's biggest new restaurant opening, it showcases modern design, waterfront scenery and CN Tower views, setting a new standard for atmospheric dining.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article