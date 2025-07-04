The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Nintendo Switch Pricing Update
Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions. These include Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, physical and digital Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories. Other Nintendo products, including amiibo and Nintendo Switch Online memberships will also experience price changes.
- Truman Announces New Signed Agreements with Marriott International to Bring Three Iconic Brands to Calgary
Truman brings a uniquely grounded perspective and vested interest in the city's long-term success. With the company's longstanding history of delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across the region for over 40 years, the development will be guided by a team that intimately understands Calgary's character, community needs, and economic landscape.
- Minelab Unveils the GOLD MONSTER 2000: More Precision. More Depth. More Gold
Minelab is proud to announce the launch of the GOLD MONSTER 2000, a fully automatic gold detector engineered to deliver more precision, more depth, and more gold in all soils. Retailing at USD $1,799, the GOLD MONSTER 2000 is positioned as a high-performance option for both experienced gold prospectors and those ready to achieve serious results in the field.
- Governor General appoints 83 individuals to the Order of Canada
The Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System. Since its creation in 1967, more than 8 200 people from all sectors of society have been appointed to the Order. The contributions of these trailblazers are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.
- Toast to Canada with Tims® with new drinkware collection featuring landscapes from each province and the new Canada Celebration Donut, just in time for Canada Day
"Canada Day is a time to come together and celebrate everything we love about our country. At Tim Hortons, we're honoured to be part of those moments, whether fueling up on a road trip or sharing Timbits under the Canada Day fireworks," said Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.
- Bonjour Scotland! Air Canada Launches Flights from Montréal to Edinburgh
Montreal to Edinburgh is the latest new Europe route Air Canada has launched this summer. The airline inaugurated its Montreal to Porto and Toronto to Prague routes earlier this month, celebrated the launch of its Naples route in May, and marked the return of the Ottawa to London Heathrow route in April.
- Clio Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire vLex for US$1 Billion, Defining a New Era for AI-Powered Legal Technology
Clio, the world's leading provider of legal technology, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire vLex, a pioneer in legal intelligence that combines cutting-edge AI with the world's most comprehensive global legal research platform. The transaction is valued at US$1 billion and will be paid in a combination of cash and stock.
- Spin Master Celebrates 25 Years of Nickelodeon's Iconic Explorer Dora, with an All-New Toy Collection Inspired by the Hit Paramount+ Original Animated Preschool Series
"Dora is an iconic character with an enduring legacy having inspired generations of preschoolers to be curious and brave explorers," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President, Toys. "Our new collection brings Dora's spirit to today's fans and families, sparking playtime exploration, encouraging learning new languages and celebrating Dora's world of adventures.
- North East B.C. Residents File Competition Bureau Complaint Against David Suzuki Foundation
"This is about fairness and truth. The people of Northeast B.C. are proud of the work they do to produce energy for Canada and the world. They deserve honest debate, not scare tactics and misleading imagery used to raise millions in donations. We're asking the Competition Bureau to hold the David Suzuki Foundation to the same standard businesses face: tell the truth."
- Arizona Metals Announces 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate for Kay Mine Project
Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX: AMC) (OTCQX: AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce an initial Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its 100% owned Kay Mine Project (the "Kay Project") located in Yavapai County, Arizona. Highlights of the Kay Project MRE are as follows:
