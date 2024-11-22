The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Public Test of Alert Ready on November 20, 2024

EMO ). The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the alert tone , known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public. The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) requires wireless service providers and broadcasters to send at least one test alert per year, either in May during Emergency Preparedness Week and/or in November. Participation in the testing of Alert Ready is at the sole discretion of each provincial and territorial emergency management organization (). The test message will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with the, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and does not require action from the public.

Clarivate Reveals Highly Cited Researchers 2024 List

Analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)™ have recognized 6,636 Highly Cited Researchers in 2024 from more than 1,200 institutions in 59 nations and regions. The rigorous evaluation and selection process draws on data from the Web of Science Core Collection™ citation index, together with qualitative analysis performed by experts at the ISI at Clarivate™. The list provides valuable insights into the global landscape of top research talent and identifies trends across countries, regions and institutions. Mainland China and Hong Kong SAR made sizeable gains, while the United States gradually lost share. This trend reflects a geographic, political and cultural rebalancing of top-tier scientific and scholarly contributions.

Skip Unveils Canada's Most Wanted Bites and TikTok-Worthy Treats with 2024 Order Trends

"Our annual ordering trends once again showcase the fabulous flavours that are fueling our cravings across the country," said Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, VP of Communications & Government Relations at Skip. "With appetite for convenience reaching new heights, this year we continued to expand the roster of iconic brands available on Skip, launching Starbucks, Rexall and Shake Shack! We're continuing to deliver the goods from coast to coast, so Canadians can get back to the good part of their day, whether it's a cozy night in, family movie night or a much-needed breakfast in bed!"

Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign is here, with 100% of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons second-annual Holiday Smile Cookie campaign is back today until Nov. 24 with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. "Since 1996, Canadians have shown incredible support for our iconic Smile Cookie program, which has now raised over $129 million for charities and community groups. Last year we launched the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign and it was an amazing success, raising $9.8 million. We're looking forward to serving Canadians millions of hand-decorated Holiday Smile Cookies starting today and together supporting over 400 local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps."

Roche Canada Announces New Informatics Jobs in Ontario's Life Sciences Sector

Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) is pleased to announce, with support from the Government of Ontario through its agency, Invest Ontario, the addition of up to 250 new jobs to Ontario. Most of these highly-skilled, technical jobs will be in innovative areas like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, computational biology, and data analytics and will be part of Roche's Global Informatics function. The jobs will address real challenges in healthcare by advancing Roche's understanding of diseases and helping deliver innovations faster to patients. This marks the first collaboration of this kind for Roche Canada with Invest Ontario, which will help further Ontario's ambition of becoming a global leader in life sciences.

RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE, APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND THE FILING OF QUARTERLY FINANCIAL REPORTS

The Company is currently drilling ahead on the Naingopo exploration well at a depth of approximately 4,000 metres (13,125 feet). On completion of drilling activities, the Company will undertake a comprehensive logging and coring program, and perform a vertical seismic profile of the well. Results of the well will be provided following a thorough analysis of an extensive logging program and any obtained oil or natural gas samples. Joining the Board of Directors as an independent director is W. Derek Aylesworth, an independent businessman. Mr. Aylesworth has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian oil and gas industry having previously served as Chief Financial Officer of TSX listed Seven Generations Energy and TSX and NYSE listed Baytex Energy Corporation.

GROUPE DYNAMITE PRICES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES

Groupe Dynamite Inc. ("Groupe Dynamite" or the "Company") announced today that it has obtained a receipt for its final base PREP prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities of all provinces and territories in Canada with respect to its initial public offering, and has entered into an underwriting agreement with respect to the offering of an aggregate of 14,285,715 subordinate voting shares of Groupe Dynamite at a price of $21 per share. The shares are being sold to the underwriters by the selling shareholders for gross proceeds to the selling shareholders of approximately $300,000,015.

Orla Mining Announces Strategic Expansion into Canada with Acquisition of the Musselwhite Gold Mine

Orla Mining Ltd Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire the Musselwhite Gold Mine ("Musselwhite") in Ontario from Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") for upfront cash consideration of $810 million and gold-price linked contingent consideration of $40 million (the "Transaction")1. The cash consideration will be financed through a combination of cash, existing undrawn debt capacity, new indebtedness, a gold pre-pay facility, and convertible notes led by Orla's existing cornerstone investors. There is no upfront equity dilution associated with the Transaction. . (TSX: OLA ) (NYSE: ORLA) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "") to acquire the Musselwhite Gold Mine ("") in Ontario from Newmont Corporation ("") for upfront cash consideration of $810 million and gold-price linked contingent consideration of $40 million (the ""). The cash consideration will be financed through a combination of cash, existing undrawn debt capacity, new indebtedness, a gold pre-pay facility, and convertible notes led by Orla's existing cornerstone investors. There is no upfront equity dilution associated with the Transaction.

Manulife President & CEO Roy Gori Announces His Intention to Retire in May 2025

Manulife Financial Corporation's (MFC) Board today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Gori has informed them of his intention to retire, effective May 8, 2025, with Phil Witherington appointed as his successor and joining the Board of Directors at that time. "It has been my honour to serve as Manulife's President and CEO and I'm extremely proud of our team's many accomplishments. We've delivered superior operating results, de-risked our business, and become a digital customer leader in our industry," said Mr. Gori. "These results have enabled us to deliver market leading total shareholder return and wouldn't have been possible without the incredible dedication and engagement of our outstanding global team."