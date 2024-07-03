Mitsubishi Motors of Canada signs a three-year partnership with The Weather Network and MétéoMédia

OAKVILLE, ON, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Weather Network and MétéoMédia 's official all-weather branded vehicles, in partnership with Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada , are hitting the road coast-to-coast today to launch the beginning of a three-year partnership as their first-ever official vehicle. As a trusted news source, keeping Canadians safe and informed, this partnership supports The Weather Network's and MétéoMédia's mission to deliver weather news and information to audiences while encouraging them to conquer any adventure that comes their way.

Official All-Weather Vehicle Official All-Weather Vehicle. (CNW Group/Pelmorex Corp.)

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Mitsubishi as our Official All-Weather Vehicle sponsor," said Tami Coughlan, Head of Sales, The Weather Network. "This partnership goes beyond media placement and includes brand integration, storytelling and vehicles that will allow our teams to venture out into severe weather conditions safely and with confidence."

Wrapped in an eye-catching and bold design that captures the dynamic nature of weather, the Mitsubishi SUVs are equipped with advanced safety features including Super All-Wheel Control, 360° camera views, reverse auto-tilt mirrors, additional airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system. The Mitsubishi Outlander is designed inside and out to ensure our teams in key markets can safely navigate through various weather conditions and provide on-the-ground reporting to deliver critical weather information to viewers.

"We believe this is a fitting partnership between our two brands," said Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada President and CEO Kenji Harada. "Canadians are increasingly choosing Mitsubishi vehicles because they know they are safe, reliable and built for the Canadian lifestyle and weather conditions with our Super All-Wheel Control system. Similarly, we know Canadians rely on The Weather Network and MeteoMedia all year-long to keep them informed."

WATCH: Weather the journey and drive your ambition

This partnership developed in collaboration with Mitsubishi Motors Canada and media agency Jan Kelley delivers awareness and drives consideration by helping the Mitsubishi brand connect with Canadian audiences. The cross platform program includes integration of Mitsubishi's Outlander within daily weather reporting, custom storytelling, sponsorship of outdoor content and digital tactics to reach key audience segments.

About Pelmorex Corp.

Pelmorex Corp ., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo.es , Clima , and Otempo.pt . It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready . Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

About Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada (MMSCAN) is the sales, service, parts and marketing arm for Japan's Mitsubishi Motors . The 2024 product range includes the Mirage subcompact car, RVR subcompact crossover, Eclipse Cross compact sport utility and Outlander/Outlander PHEV compact sport utility. MMSCAN supports its 97 dealerships with a head office team and parts distribution centre, both located in Mississauga, Ontario. Established in 2002, MMSCAN and its dealerships employ more than 2,100 people in communities large and small.

