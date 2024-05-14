The tpl:map program reaches new heights with addition of the CN Tower

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Two iconic Toronto organizations, Toronto Public Library (TPL) and the CN Tower, have joined together to enrich the cultural experiences of Torontonians. The library's tpl:map program welcomes the addition of the CN Tower, offering free admission using a valid adult library card, similar to how someone might borrow a book from the Library's collection (subject to availability, terms and conditions). Passes will be available to reserve on the tpl:map site starting Thursday, May 16 at 2 p.m, subject to availability.

"The tpl:map program provides exceptional opportunities to access Toronto's art galleries, museums and attractions," said Pam Ryan, Director, Service Development & Innovation, Toronto Public Library. "We're excited to include the CN Tower in our offerings, enhancing the cultural horizon of Toronto for families citywide to enjoy."

Defining the Toronto skyline, the CN Tower is Canada's most recognizable and celebrated icon. At a height of 553.33 metres, Canada's celebration destination is an award-winning dining and entertainment experience and a must-see attraction in Toronto. Each year, over 1.8 million people visit to take in the breathtaking views from multiple observation levels.

"Like the CN Tower, Toronto Public Library is an iconic institution that connects our community. That's why we're so proud to partner with the library and to join the tpl:map service," said Peter George, Chief Operating Officer at the CN Tower. "This is one of the many ways we are working to make our experience more accessible and inclusive, and we hope many Torontonians will take advantage of this program to come and celebrate with us."

The CN Tower is the most recent addition to join TPL's growing tpl:map program. In April, four performing arts organizations joined the program: Hot Docs Festival, Royal Conservatory of Music, Tafelmusik and Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Since the tpl:map reservation process went online in 2023, it's been easier than ever to discover, explore and enjoy Toronto's arts, cultural experiences and attractions. Log in to the tpl:map reservation site with your library card, choose from available attractions, reserve your date, and print or download your pass.

The tpl:map program provides Toronto families with admission to a wide range of world-class attractions and experiences, including Aga Khan Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario, Bata Shoe Museum, Black Creek Pioneer Village, Gardiner Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art, Ontario Science Centre, Ripley's Aquarium of Canada, Royal Ontario Museum, Textile Museum of Canada, Toronto Railway Museum, and Toronto Zoo. Admission restrictions vary by venue.

Since its inception in 2007, tpl:map (formerly known as the Museum + Arts Pass program) has become increasingly popular with over one million passes borrowed and an increased number of Torontonians visiting the participating venues. Full borrowing rules and answers to frequently asked questions are available at tpl:map.

Toronto Public Library is the world's busiest urban public library system, with more than 46 million annual visits to our branches and online. We empower Torontonians to thrive in the digital age and knowledge economy through easy access to technology, lifelong learning, and diverse cultural and leisure experiences, where, when and how our customers need us. To learn more, visit tpl.ca, email Answerline at [email protected] or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and subscribe to email updates.

