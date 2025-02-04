MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - With the world of work constantly changing, employers need to rethink the way they attract new talent. To help, Randstad Canada has compiled a comprehensive list of the most in-demand jobs for 2025.

Would it surprise you to find jobs where human presence and reflection prevail, such as skilled trades, administration, and customer service? These professions highlight the continued importance of human connection, even as automation reshapes certain industries.

Here are the 5 professions most in demand in 2025:

Administrative assistant Bookkeeper Sales associate Customer service representative Receptionist



Followed closely by:



Office administrator General labourer Driver Pharmacy assistant Forklift operator Warehouse labourer Financial analyst HR generalist Electrician Estimator

For more information on these 15 professions and why they've made the list, at a time when AI is at the heart of a number of discussions in the world of work, visit the Randstad Canada website.

About Randstad

Randstad is the world's largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. We have a deep understanding of the labour market and help our clients to create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. Our 46,000 employees around the world make a positive impact on society by helping people to realize their true potential throughout their working life.

For more information, visit randstad.ca

INFORMATION :

Randstad Canada

Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

INTERVIEW REQUESTS:

Catherine Vigeant

Public Relations Consultant

(514) 451-5436

[email protected]

SOURCE Randstad Interim Inc. dba Randstad Canada.