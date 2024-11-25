MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - In a constantly evolving labour market and as the new year approaches, Randstad Canada unveils its 2025 salary guide . The guide provides an in-depth portrait of salaries across Canada, covering more than 1,000 sectors of activity and offering useful insights for both employers and employees. It is a valuable reference for identifying emerging trends, assessing current conditions, and negotiating optimal compensation packages.

Top 5 salary trends to watch in 2025

While the job market is evolving faster than ever, certain salary trends stand out for 2025:

The guide provides an in-depth portrait of salaries across Canada, covering more than 1,000 sectors of activity. Post this

#1. Specialized skills in high-demand

Skilled trades, technology, and engineering sectors are experiencing favourable dynamics. Automation technicians and electromechanics, for example, will see their salaries rise by an average of 8% in 2025, marking the growing importance of these skills.

#2. Technology - significant increases

The technology sector continues to thrive. Cloud architects will see their salaries rise by 10%, reaching $132,000 for senior positions. This increase reflects the growing demand for technological expertise, with digital transformation at the top of corporate priorities.

#3. Marketing and communications - the importance of digital

Digital marketing specialists will see their salaries rise by 9%, from $68,000 to $74,120 for intermediate positions. Digitization remains an essential pillar in a rapidly expanding business environment.

#4. Finance and Accounting

Effective financial management is crucial with the economic environment constantly changing. Compensation analysts will see a 7% increase, with salaries reaching $80,250 for intermediate roles.

#5. Human resources - fostering inclusion

Diversity and inclusion management positions will see a 12% increase, with senior salaries rising from $110,000 to $123,200, underlining the importance of creating inclusive and healthy work environments.

Adapting to the rising cost of living: a crucial challenge for attracting and retaining talent

Although inflation has slowed, it continues to weigh on the cost of living, particularly when it comes to food and mortgages. Given this context, workers are looking to their employers for concrete support in coping with economic pressures. Yet only 57% of companies are meeting these expectations.

"Not adjusting compensation to the cost of living can undermine employee attractiveness and retention. Offering appropriate support is not only a sign of commitment to teams but also a lever for standing out in a market where competition for talent is fierce," points out Brent Dul, Executive Vice-President at Randstad Canada.

Pay transparency: a strategic imperative for employers in 2025

In 2025, with the increasing adoption of pay transparency legislation in several Canadian provinces, employers will have to adapt to a new reality. While crucial to reducing the gender pay gap, still set at $0.84 for every dollar earned by a man, pay transparency goes beyond mere equity: it is now a lever of trust and attractiveness.

For employers, this transparency is essential to meet the expectations of new generations, particularly Gen Z, who prefer organizations with clear, fair practices. Ignoring this issue could not only weaken their employer brand image, but also make them less competitive in a job market where talent is demanding and mobile. Adopting transparent practices will not only help to attract candidates, but also to retain employees by creating a culture of fairness and respect.

Flexibility and non-monetary benefits: major advantages for attracting and retaining talent

Beyond salary, flexibility and non-monetary benefits are important advantages for attracting and retaining talent. According to Randstad's Workmonitor survey, 93% of employees place work-life balance on the same level of importance as salary.

"Offering flexible working hours, hybrid work, and recognition or wellness programs enables companies to meet employee expectations while fostering an attractive and inclusive work environment," emphasizes Brent Dul.

For more information on your sector or region of activity and to access the 2025 salary guide, visit the Randstad Canada website.

About Randstad

Randstad is the world's largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. We have a deep understanding of the labour market and help our clients to create the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed. Our 46,000 employees around the world make a positive impact on society by helping people to realize their true potential throughout their working life.

For more information, visit randstad.ca

INFORMATION :

Randstad Canada

Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

INTERVIEW REQUESTS :

Marika Mousseau

CEO & Founder - MMPR

[email protected]

778.951.7564

SOURCE Randstad Interim Inc. dba Randstad Canada.