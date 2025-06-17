MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - In 2025, offering a job is no longer enough. Employers must offer meaning. In a market shaped by fierce talent competition and economic shifts, the world of work has experienced a profound transformation in recent years: employees are no longer just looking for a good salary or a title. They want a job that reflects their personality and lifestyle.

This is confirmed by the latest findings of the Workmonitor survey, conducted by Randstad, which paints a picture of what motivates employees to work for a company and keep their jobs.

For the first time since its creation, the survey reveals that salary is no longer the main driver of motivation.

Here's what really makes the difference today:

Personalization

What today's employees are looking for is a job that matches their personal values, pace of life and ambitions. Flexibility, work-life balance, and internal growth are no longer "extras" — they are basic expectations. 44% of respondents said they would turn down a job if the company's values didn't match their personal values.

2. A strong sense of belonging

Talent is looking for a healthy, inclusive environment based on trust and authenticity. 89% of respondents say they want their workplace to feel more like a community and 86% of them perform better at work when they feel like they belong. No place for toxic workplaces, either! 42% of respondents say they have already quit their job for this reason.

3. A company that invests in their future

Employees want fair access to training and ongoing skills development, particularly in AI and emerging technologies, as well as opportunities for professional reskilling. 39% of survey respondents said they might refuse a job if it offered no development opportunities.

