New this season, guests have the chance to win a free coffee or tea every day for a week if they successfully pick at least one scoring player on seven consecutive game days.

"Hockey season is here! We know how much Canadians love hockey and we wanted to give our guests another fun opportunity to engage with their favourite teams and players throughout the 2020-21 NHL® season," says Matt Moore, Head of Digital and Loyalty. "With the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge™ in our app, guests have the opportunity to play every game day for a chance to win great prizes."

The first half of the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge™ will run from Jan. 13 until March 7. For more information and for rules and regulations visit https://www.timhortons.ca/tims-nhl-hockey-challenge.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and NHL Hockey Challenge name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved. NHLPA and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League Players' Association. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: please contact: [email protected]