New prepaid plans offer dual Philippine-Canadian connectivity on TELUS' 5G network

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - kini mobile has partnered with TELUS to launch Made for Pinoys , new 5G-powered prepaid mobile plans for the Filipino-Canadian market. Built on TELUS' award-winning 5G network, these cost effective plans allow customers to maintain both Philippine and Canadian mobile services on a single device, while addressing the unique connectivity needs of Filipino residents, international students, temporary foreign workers and travelers who spend time in both countries.

"TELUS is proud to support the Filipino community in Canada with connectivity solutions designed specifically for their needs," said Kal Amery, Vice President, Partner Solutions at TELUS. "Our partnership with kini mobile recognizes the importance of staying connected across borders, and we're excited to deliver a service that helps Filipinos maintain those vital connections to family and home on our award-winning 5G network."

Built around the everyday needs of Filipinos who work, live, study or travel in Canada, the plans help kababayans stay closely connected to home with family and friends, giving them a sense of home while building their lives in Canada.

"The kini Pinoy Plan powered by TELUS bridges the distance between two communities that matter most to our customers," said Erin Li, Director, kini mobile. "We provide accessible, high-quality mobile plans with eSIM and physical SIM options that make staying connected to family, friends and opportunities in both the Philippines and Canada effortless."

The prepaid kini Pinoy Plans offer full control with no contracts, credit checks, or billing surprises. Key features include:

1 plan, 2 numbers: Maintain both Philippine and Canadian numbers

Free international calls and texts : International long distance calls to 20 destinations including the Philippines, plus unlimited SMS/MMS

: International long distance calls to 20 destinations including the Philippines, plus unlimited SMS/MMS GCash cashbacks : Earn GCash cashback every time when you hit the spending goal

: Earn GCash cashback every time when you hit the spending goal Data appreciation rewards: Bonus data and exclusive perks for loyal customers

Bonus data and exclusive perks for loyal customers Pinoy customer support: Filipino representatives who understand your needs

The kini Pinoy Plans powered by TELUS are now available as both eSIM and Physical SIM through kini mobile's retail locations in Canada, www.kinimobile.com , and with its partner agencies and retailers in the Philippines.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 160 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About kini mobile

kini mobile, a brand from Kin Innovation, is committed to serving Asians living abroad who maintain strong connections to their roots. Our name, "kini", embodies the spirit of kinship. We understand the unique challenges of staying connected across borders, offering services like maintaining two mobile numbers and support in your native language. By seamlessly integrating the latest technology, we provide a smooth, hassle-free experience that minimizes the time you spend managing your mobile services. Leveraging the TELUS network, we bring you a seamless and reliable mobile experience. At kini mobile, our priority is ensuring you stay connected to what matters most, Bridging Hearts, Connect Always.

For more information, visit www.kinimobile.com .

