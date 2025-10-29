Tickets for the Friendly Future Sweepstakes, in partnership with WestJet, start at $25, offering a chance to win an all-inclusive trip to Costa Rica with all proceeds supporting the TELUS Student Bursary program

Canadians can also support youth through the fifth annual Friendly Future Auction featuring more than 100 items up for bid, including weekend getaways, sporting events, exciting tech and much more

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation launched its second annual Friendly Future Sweepstakes, this year in partnership with WestJet, offering Canadians 18 and older the chance to win a family trip for four to Costa Rica including flights, a five night stay at Planet Hollywood Costa Rica by Royalton and spending money. Additional prizes include the gift of flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination, prepaid gift cards, and more. Tickets start at $25 and are available online until December 5. TELUS Rewards members are able to redeem points for entries in the TELUS Rewards catalogue. WestJet Rewards members can now link their account to TELUS Rewards and convert points to use for entries from the TELUS Rewards catalogue. All proceeds support underserved, socially-minded post-secondary students through the TELUS Student Bursary program.

"At the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation, we witness firsthand the extraordinary resilience of young Canadians who refuse to let financial and social barriers stand between them and their educational dreams," said Nimmi Kanji, Executive Director, TELUS Friendly Future Foundation. "Their determination and commitment to giving back inspire our mission every day. Through the Friendly Future Sweepstakes and Auction, you can be a catalyst for change by supporting our TELUS Student Bursary program and empowering the next generation of leaders to transform their communities and our country."

Building on the continued commitment to support even more youth in financial need across Canada, Canadians can also support the cause through the fifth annual Friendly Future Auction . Running until November 14, the auction features more than 100 carefully curated items up for bid, including tech and devices, vacation getaways, sporting event experiences, exclusive memorabilia and more.

Since launching in 2023, the TELUS Student Bursary has supported more than 1,600 students across the country who are experiencing financial need and are committed to making a difference in their communities. Notably, 53 per cent of TELUS Student Bursaries in the 2025/2026 cohort were awarded to students who are the first in their family to pursue post-secondary education in Canada and 51 per cent went to students who are actively working during their studies to support themselves financially.

The next application window will open to eligible students in spring 2026. To learn more about the program or to donate to help even more students achieve their dreams, visit friendlyfuture.com .

For more information on the Friendly Future Sweepstakes, including how to purchase tickets, and view complete sweepstake rules, visit the friendlyfuture.com/sweepstakes . The sweepstakes end December 5, 2025. To learn more about the Friendly Future Auction, including placing a bid visit friendlyfuture.com/auction .

About TELUS Friendly Future Foundation

The TELUS Friendly Future Foundation is a Canadian registered charity that believes all youth, regardless of circumstance, deserve an equal opportunity to reach their full potential. By funding more than 500 youth-serving charities and awarding over 500 bursaries each year, the Foundation is helping millions of youth across Canada build skills, confidence and feel a sense of belonging. In 2024 alone, we provided more than $11 million in grant funding and TELUS Student Bursaries supporting 550+ health and education programs and 500+ bursaries for young changemakers experiencing financial need.

For more information on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation visit friendlyfuture.com .

