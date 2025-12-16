Here are the questions customers are asking to help them spot companies they can trust with their data this holiday shopping season

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This holiday season, while shoppers search for the perfect gifts and best deals, they're also navigating countless requests for their personal information. An email address for the receipt? A phone number for delivery updates? According to the latest TELUS Data Trust Survey, Canadian and American shoppers are increasingly pausing to consider their privacy: What am I getting in return? What are you doing with my data? This shift toward intentional data sharing means retailers must demonstrate clear benefits – convenience, savings, or better service – and respect for customers' data privacy in order to build the trust required for customers to hand over their information and do business with them.

The survey reveals that 78% of Canadians and 80% of Americans are more likely to buy from companies they trust. In fact, 70% of Canadians and 72% of Americans actively consider respect for their data privacy when deciding whether to trust a company. Yet confidence in organizations remains low. Only 39% of Canadians believe Canadian organizations respect data privacy – and just 19% say the same about American organizations. Americans share similar concerns, with only 37% believing that U.S. organizations respect data privacy and 31% saying they believe Canadian organizations respect data privacy. For the two-thirds of consumers who prioritize data privacy and trust over convenience (66% of Canadians and 71% of Americans), trust has become a deal-breaker.

"People know their data has value, and they're choosing to do business with companies that treat it with respect," says Pam Snively, Chief Data & Trust Officer at TELUS. "Consumers have more power than they might realize. The companies that prioritize privacy will earn and keep customer trust - and their business."

As shoppers navigate deals and digital offers this season, they're paying close attention to how companies handle their personal information. Here are some questions they can consider before they buy:

Clarity matters

Is the privacy policy understandable? 85% of Canadians and 86% of Americans want privacy policies presented in a user-friendly way. Consumers want to clearly understand how a company uses their data.

Safety first

How does the company handle security? 89% of Canadians and 90% of Americans want companies actively looking for ways to improve data security. Shoppers should look for companies that talk openly about their data practices.

Built-in trust

Does the company have a data ethics program? 86% of Canadians and 87% of Americans say having data ethics experts on the team makes them more willing to trust a company. Companies serious about privacy make it part of their values and operations.

"When consumers trust a company, they're more willing to share information that improves their experience -- whether that's personalized recommendations, faster service, or products tailored to their needs," says Snively. "But that trust has to be earned. And this holiday season, consumers get to decide who earns it."

Consumers have the power to choose companies that deserve their trust. By asking the right questions about privacy and data practices, shoppers can ensure their personal information is treated with the same respect as their hard-earned money.

About the survey

The statistics found in this release are taken from our 2025 AI & Data Trust research study. This study polled 5,487 Canadian members and 6,109 American members of Leger's online panel from September 2 to 28, 2025. These numbers includes a sample of the population of Canada and America that matches the census in terms of age, gender, and region, with boosts in demographic groups including women, youth (12–18 years old), Indigenous Peoples, Black women, LGBTQ2S+, individuals with disabilities, low-income individuals, seniors, immigrant populations (past five years), and racialized groups historically underrepresented* in Canada (e.g., South Asian, Chinese, Black).

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 20 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 160 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.8 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs including 2.4 million days of service since 2000, earning us the distinction of the world's most giving company.

