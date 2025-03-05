THE STREAK CONTINUES FOR SUBARU OUTBACK AND CROSSTREK IN AUTOTRADER AWARDS

"Our experts continue to be impressed by the Subaru Crosstrek and Outback for their focus on practicality, usability, versatility, and value," said Jodi Lai, AutoTrader's Editor-in-Chief. "The fact that this is a repeat win means these are vehicles our experts can easily recommend."

The Crosstrek continues to be a Canadian favourite, with refined comfort, bold design and tons of standard features. On top of this, it offers long-lasting value as a nine-time J.D. Power 2025 Canada ALG Residual Value Award winner in the Small SUV segment.

The Subaru Outback continues to resonate with Canadians, offering exceptional capability, versatility, and unique packaging. An IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK, the Outback provides exceptional refinement and capability on top of its class-leading safety.

"It's encouraging to see both of these nameplates honoured by AutoTrader," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO, Tomohiro Kubota. "These awards are a testament to the collective effort of our entire team and our commitment to delivering excellence in everything we do."

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

