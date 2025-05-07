New single-month sales record set

Subaru retails 8,711 units in April

Forester and Crosstrek have best-ever month

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc., (SCI), finished April with a best-ever month for the brand, as it retailed 8,711 units. This figure beat out the previous best set recently in March 2025 with 7,397 units sold that month. These results account for a 40.3 per cent increase over April 2024 and a year-to-date sales increase of 12.4 per cent over the same time last year, with 26,896 models sold.

The Forester continues to impress, recording its best-ever sales month with 2,536 units sold. An IIHS Top Safety Pick, the Forester remains the ultimate family SUV with plenty of trim choices, as a new e-BOXER Hybrid trim was recently added to the nameplate.

The Crosstrek saw its best month ever with 3,948 models sold. This beat out the previous record set in October 2023 by 964 units. The Crosstrek remains a Canadian favourite and is also set to receive an e-BOXER Hybrid trim later this year.

"We see an incredible month of sales thanks to our amazing dealer network," said SCI Chairman, President and CEO Tomohiro Kubota. "Their dedication to customer service and offering the best sales experience cannot be understated."





April 2025 8,711 Month's actual 6,207 Previous year (same month) 2,504 Difference 40.3 % MTD sales vs. STLY 26,896 2025 YTD 23,930 2024 YTD 2,966 Difference 12.4 % YTD sales vs. STLY 8,711 Q1 2025 6,207 Q1 2024 2,504 Difference 40.3 % Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 96 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on X.

