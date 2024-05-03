The Sporting Life 10K Will Host 20,000 in Toronto on Mother's Day, May 12, in Support of Campfire Circle

More than $1 million raised so far in support of Campfire Circle, a charity providing year-round programs for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families

TORONTO, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Sporting Life, the iconic sports and style retailer, is hosting the 24th annual Sporting Life 10K, sending thousands of participants down Yonge Street, with net proceeds supporting Campfire Circle. Since 2000, the Sporting Life 10K has raised more than $25 million for Campfire Circle, a charity that provides camp-inspired programs for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families.

With an expected 20,000 runners, walkers, and strollers participating in-person on May 12, and 500+ participating virtually from May 12-31, the Sporting Life 10K is one of the biggest running events of the year.

"For more than two decades, Torontonians and Sporting Life have been running together for Campfire Circle and raised over $25 million to support thousands of kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness," says Chad McKinnon, President of Sporting Life. "This has become an annual rendezvous that many of us take pride in attending and it is no surprise this year's event has recovered back to the pre-covid registration numbers. I also wanted to take this opportunity to recognize everyone involved in this journey, starting with the 20K runners who signed up for this year's Sporting Life 10K, all volunteers, our generous sponsors, media partners and ASICS."

Campfire Circle hopes to raise $2.1 million by Mother's Day. These critical funds will support the charity's year-round efforts to bring healing through happiness to kids and families through programs at paediatric hospitals across Ontario, in local communities, and two medically supported overnight camps.

"Thanks to our partnership with Sporting Life, and all of our participants, donors and sponsors who support us, we are able to provide more life-changing programs to kids with cancer or serious illness," says Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Your generosity helps kids be kids, and when you support us, you're helping build a world where children thrive and families heal."

For more information or to support the fundraising campaign, visit http://www.sportinglife10k.ca.

To download photos or videos, visit: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/v/Sportinglife10k2024.

About Sporting Life

Founded in 1979, Sporting Life is Canada's iconic, premium sports and style retailer, operating 14 high-end stores across Canada's largest cities in premium malls. A store unlike any other, Sporting Life offers to equip Canadians with the best of everything they need to live their Sporting Life. There you will find the most prestigious brands, products, and services to feel at your best for a life full of sports and style.

Visit Sporting Life in-store or online at https://sportinglife.ca.

About Campfire Circle

For over 40 years, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Through our in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. By providing play-based experiences, we empower kids to take back their childhood, regardless of their medical diagnosis. Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join our online community on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

