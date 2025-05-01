Sporting Life 10K Celebrates 25 Years of Running for Kids with Serious Illness

One of the biggest running events of the year, this sold-out event will welcome 23,000 participants on Toronto's Yonge Street this Mother's Day in support of children's charity Campfire Circle

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Now in its 25th year, the Sporting Life 10K, hosted by the iconic sports and style retailer Sporting Life, is bringing together 23,000 participants on Yonge Street this Mother's Day, May 11, 2025, in support of Campfire Circle, a charity that provides year-round programs for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families.

Since 2000, the event has raised more than $27 million to support Campfire Circle’s hospital, community, and overnight camp programs (CNW Group/Campfire Circle) Now in its 25th year, the Sporting Life 10K is bringing together 23,000 participants on Yonge Street this Mother’s Day, May 11, 2025, in support of Campfire Circle. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

Since its inception in 2000, the event has raised more than $27 million to support Campfire Circle's hospital, community, and overnight camp programs—offering joy, connection, and healing to thousands of children and their families across Ontario.

"This event is so much more than a run—it's a movement," says David Russell, Founder of Sporting Life. "For 25 years, we've watched tens of thousands of people lace up not just for the finish line, but for a cause that touches so many. Whether you're running for your child, your friend, or just for fun—every step helps kids facing unthinkable challenges rediscover what it means to just be a kid."

This year's sold-out event includes an in-person race on May 11 and a virtual option from May 11–31, allowing supporters from across Canada and beyond to participate. The event hopes to help Campfire Circle raise over $2.5 million.

"Thanks to our extraordinary and longstanding partnership with Sporting Life, this race has become a cornerstone of our community," says Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Each participant, donor, and sponsor are a part of something powerful—helping kids rediscover joy, friendship, and belonging. Together, we're building a world where children thrive and families heal."

Funds raised will support Campfire Circle's year-round programs at paediatric hospitals (SickKids, McMaster Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre, and CHEO), in communities across Ontario, and at two medically supported overnight camps in Muskoka and Waterford.

For more information or to support the fundraising campaign, visit http://www.sportinglife10k.ca To download photos or videos, visit: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/v/SportingLife10K2025

About Sporting Life

Founded in 1979, Sporting Life is Canada's iconic, premium sports and style retailer, operating 14 high-end stores across Canada's largest cities in premium malls. A store unlike any other, Sporting Life offers to equip Canadians with the best of everything they need to live their Sporting Life. There you will find the most prestigious brands, products, and services to feel at your best for a life full of sports and style. Visit Sporting Life in-store or online: https://sportinglife.ca.

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Through our in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. By providing play-based experiences, we empower kids to take back their childhood, regardless of their medical diagnosis. Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join our online community on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

