LCBO's Annual Holiday Fundraising Campaign Raises Over $6.2M for Children's Charities, Supports Kids with Serious Illness

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Campfire Circle was thrilled to be an LCBO charity partner during the 2024 "Share the Joy, Give with Purpose" fundraising campaign that raised more than $6.2 million for children's charities across Ontario.

LCBO's partnership helps Campfire Circle deliver year-round, medically supported programs for children with cancer or serious illness and their families in hospitals across Ontario and at two medically supported overnight camps in Muskoka and Waterford—at no cost to families.

Patients in children's hospitals participate in Campfire Circle's play-based programming. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle) Through play-based programming, Campfire Circle helps kids with serious illness build resilience, social connections, and improve their overall well-being. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

"The holidays can be especially challenging for families in hospital, but Campfire Circle brings moments of joy and connection to kids through activities like arts and crafts, interactive games, and music," said Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "We are deeply grateful for LCBO's partnership, the dedication of their staff, and the generosity of their customers, who make these experiences possible."

Campfire Circle is proud to be an LCBO charity partner alongside Ontario's four children's hospital foundations: CHEO Foundation, Children's Health Foundation, McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation, and SickKids Foundation.

"Through our Spirit of Sustainability platform, we are proud to support Campfire Circle's vital programming for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families," said George Soleas, President & CEO, LCBO. "Thanks to our generous customers and retail teams, we are making a meaningful difference in communities across Ontario."

Together, LCBO and its customers are helping transform the lives of families facing serious illness.

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has provided healing through happiness by providing camp-inspired programs to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Programs are delivered in hospitals across Ontario, at community events and at overnight camps. At no cost to families, these programs help improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and provide much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. To learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

