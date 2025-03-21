Delivering Joy to Kids with Serious Illness Through Pizza

Domino's Pizza Partners with Campfire Circle to Bring Joy with Each Slice

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Campfire Circle is delighted to partner with Domino's Pizza to bring joy and support to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. On March 26, when customers purchase a specially priced $4.99 medium 1-topping pizza at select Domino's Pizza locations in Ontario, $1 dollar from each sale will go directly to Campfire Circle's life-changing programs.*

On March 26, when customers purchase a specially priced $4.99 medium 1-topping pizza at select Domino’s Pizza locations in Ontario, $1 dollar from each sale will go directly to Campfire Circle’s life-changing programs. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

Campfire Circle provides year-round camp experiences for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families, empowering them to take back their childhood, no matter their diagnosis. Campfire Circle meets kids wherever they are in their treatment journey: in the hospital at their sickest, through programs in their local communities, and at two medically supported overnight camps—at no cost to families.

"We are excited to partner with Campfire Circle to create more moments of happiness for kids who need it most," says Werner Lomker, Domino's franchise owner. "Pizza brings people together and we're thrilled to be part of delivering smiles—one slice at a time."

"At Campfire Circle, we believe in creating moments of joy and healing," says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. "This partnership is an exciting way to bring even more laughter and connection to children facing serious illnesses."

For more information, visit campfirecircle.org.

*Premium toppings and crust types subject to an additional charge. Offer valid from 11am - 7pm on March 26, 2025, at select locations across Ontario. Offer code: CAMP.

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has brought healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Campfire Circle programs are offered in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, in local communities, and at our medically supported overnight camps. Provided at no cost to families, these programs improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and foster much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. When you support Campfire Circle, you are helping to build a world where children thrive and families heal. To donate, volunteer, or learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Canada is proud to serve our communities from coast to coast! Our stores are locally owned and operated by franchisees who take pride in supporting their community. Whether it's sponsoring events or holding fundraisers to support worthy causes like Campfire Circle, we have dedicated ourselves to hand-crafting and delivering delicious pizzas with high-quality ingredients. We're a global brand with local perspective. For more info, visit dominos.ca.

SOURCE Campfire Circle

Media Contacts: John McAlister, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-286-7675, [email protected]; Kate Daley, Associate Director, Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-299-7639, [email protected]