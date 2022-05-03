The Sporting Life 10K returns in-person to Toronto on May 8, with net proceeds supporting Campfire Circle, for kids and families affected by childhood cancer

Announcing two exciting developments:

The return of the Sporting Life 10K , a premier Canadian 10K running event on Sunday, May 8 (Mother's Day), down Yonge Street in Toronto

Celebrating the return this summer of in-person summer camp and community programs for Ontario kids with cancer and their families at newly renamed CAMPFIRE CIRCLE (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium)

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Now in its 22nd year, the Sporting Life 10K returns as an in-person (plus virtual) event in Toronto, with 100 percent of net proceeds going to Campfire Circle, supporting kids and families affected by childhood cancer. Since 2000, the Sporting Life 10K has raised over $23 million for Campfire Circle, enabling thousands of children affected by cancer to experience the magic of camp.

With over 10,000 runners, walkers and strollers participating in-person on May 8, and an additional thousand participating virtually from May 8-31, the Sporting Life 10K will be the premier running event in Toronto since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

"We're looking forward to safely welcoming everyone back to the Sporting Life 10K, marking this Mother's Day as the first time in two years where we can all be at the starting line on Yonge Street again. The SL10K is an iconic, special event for us and for all the runners who have made an impact over the last 22 years, and a tradition for many Torontonians. This year, we enhanced our safety measures to make sure this is a safe and enjoyable event for everyone," said Chad McKinnon, President of Sporting Life. "We're proud to be able to continue to support Campfire Circle's wonderful camp programs for kids and families affected by childhood cancer, and we thank all of our partners and everyone who has supported the run year after year."

As of May 2, 2022, the event has already raised $1 million in donations for Campfire Circle, with the charitable organization hoping to surpass $1.5 million by Mother's Day. These funds will fuel Campfire Circle's year-round efforts to bring healing through happiness with camp-inspired programs in hospitals, in the community, online and at overnight camp.

"Thanks to the support of our incredible Sporting Life 10K partnership, participants, donors and sponsors, we are bringing back in-person overnight camp again this summer. We continue to connect with families on the day their children are diagnosed through our in-hospital programs, and support them throughout their cancer journey," says Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "This event also gives us the opportunity to celebrate our new name with supporters in-person for the first time, and remind them that while we've changed our name, we haven't changed what we do—we're still bringing camp-inspired programs to kids and families."

There's still time to register for the event at http://www.sportinglife10k.ca.

About CAMPFIRE CIRCLE

CAMPFIRE CIRCLE (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has offered healing through happiness for thousands of kids and families affected by childhood cancer since 1983. It's where kids can be kids, and families can be families—engaging in camp-inspired community, in-hospital, and overnight camp programs, at no cost to them. As a privately funded organization, CAMPFIRE CIRCLE donors and volunteers make thousands of life-changing experiences possible for Campers year-round, all across Ontario.

Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join the online community on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Sporting Life

Founded in 1979, Sporting Life is an iconic Canadian sports retailer that has built its legacy as a store unlike any other. With a unique portfolio of premium brands in equipment, apparel and footwear, and expert staff who love what they do. Our in-store staff include former national team racers, former national team boot fitters, current national team boot fitters and ski tuners, and numerous and current ski race coaches. Our boot fitting and ski tuning is trusted by national, provincial and local athletes across the country and we even sponsor and support the BC, Alberta and Ontario teams, and of course the National team. We strive to inspire our customers to live their Sporting Life and give them everything they need to explore the great Canadian playground. We passionately participate in the exciting experience of skiing, snowboarding, cycling, running, tennis, hiking and camping and we ensure our customers can do the same. Visit any of Sporting Life's 11 stores across Canada or online: https://www.sportinglife.ca/.

