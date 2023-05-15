The Sporting Life 10K raises $1.8M in support of Campfire Circle

TORONTO, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - On Mother's Day, May 14th, 16,000 participants laced up and headed down Yonge St. for the Sporting Life 10K, presented by ASICS. The event raised an incredible $1.8 million in support of Campfire Circle, a charity that provides camp-inspired experiences for kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness.

The Sporting Life 10K raised an incredible $1.8 million in support of Campfire Circle, a charity that provides camp-inspired experiences for kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness. (CNW Group/Campfire Circle)

Now in its 23rd year, the Sporting Life 10K, one of the biggest running events of the year, has raised nearly $27 million cumulatively for Campfire Circle. An additional 650 people are participating in the 10K virtually throughout the month of May. The final fundraising dollars raised will be made available in the first week of June.

New this year, the event culminated at Bandshell Park at Exhibition Place, where the post-event party zone hosted a DJ, live music, food trucks, and a variety of activities for kids and families.

"We want to extend a huge thank you to Sporting Life, and all of our participants, donors, volunteers and sponsors," says Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Your support will fuel Campfire Circle's year-round efforts to bring healing through happiness to kids and families through our in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs. Thanks to you, we can reach even more children this year."

Thank you to our presenting sponsor ASICS, and to our sponsors Shiseido, ICON, The Fruit Cart, SeedWise, Nuun, and Kinetic for making this day so incredible. We'd also like to acknowledge the support of our media partners, The Toronto Star, TSN, 104.5 CHUM FM, 98.1 CHFI, BOOM 97.3, MOVE Radio, Q107, and TSN 1050.

Next year's Sporting Life 10K will take place on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

For more information or to support the fundraising campaign, visit http://www.sportinglife10k.ca. To download photos or videos, visit: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/v/Sportinglife10K.

About Sporting Life

Founded in 1979, Sporting Life is Canada's iconic, premium sports and lifestyle retailer, operating 14 high-end stores across Canada's largest cities in premium malls. A store unlike any other, Sporting Life offers to equip Canadians with the best of everything they need to live their Sporting Life. There you will find the most prestigious brands, products, and services to feel at your best for a life full of sports and style.

Visit Sporting Life in-store or online: https://www.sportinglife.ca/.

About Campfire Circle

Campfire Circle brings healing through happiness to kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness. Through our in-hospital, community, and overnight camp programs, we create opportunities for children to build friendships and social skills, develop self-confidence and resiliency, and improve their overall well-being. By providing play-based experiences, we give kids the chance to just be kids, regardless of their medical diagnosis. With the support of our generous donors and community partners, our programs are fully accessible and offered at no cost to participants, helping to foster a world where children thrive and families heal.

Visit www.campfirecircle.org for more information or join our online community on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Visual assets: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/v/Sportinglife10K

SOURCE Campfire Circle

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: John McAlister, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications, Campfire Circle, 647-286-7675 / [email protected]; Madelaine Tricanico, Senior Marketing Manager, Sporting Life, 647-334-8672 / [email protected]