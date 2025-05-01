OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - During Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is encouraging greater awareness and understanding about the mental health challenges for women that can accompany pregnancy and new motherhood.

Perinatal mental illness, which includes mental health issues and psychiatric disorders during pregnancy, and up to the first year following delivery, is a major public health issue. It is a common complication during pregnancy and the first-year postpartum.

During Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is encouraging greater awareness and understanding about the mental health challenges for women that can accompany pregnancy and new motherhood. (CNW Group/The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada)

In Canada, around a quarter of mothers who have recently given birth have symptoms consistent with postpartum depression or an anxiety disorder. Without treatment, these issues can have devastating effects on mothers, their babies and their families. For women living in remote areas or with limited financial means, the lack of access to services is even more glaring.

Educating women about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders can help women to know they don't need to suffer in silence. New mothers who may be struggling need information and support. The SOGC works to improve women's health by providing educational resources and training for mothers and health care professionals.

The following SOGC resources offer guidance and support for those seeking help or treatment information:

For mothers:

For health care professionals:

During this awareness month, the SOGC encourages all Canadians to learn more about maternal and perinatal mental health, to understand the challenges associated with it and to challenge stigmas associated with seeking help.

"Pregnancy and the postpartum period are delicate times in a woman's life that require sustained support, particularly in the area of mental health. The SOGC is working hard to ensure all new mothers, their families and their care providers have the resources they need to ensure no woman is left to suffer in silence." - Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

Media Inquiries: Teresa Wright, Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, [email protected], 613-730-4192 x 236