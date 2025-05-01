News provided byThe Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - During Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) is encouraging greater awareness and understanding about the mental health challenges for women that can accompany pregnancy and new motherhood.
Perinatal mental illness, which includes mental health issues and psychiatric disorders during pregnancy, and up to the first year following delivery, is a major public health issue. It is a common complication during pregnancy and the first-year postpartum.
In Canada, around a quarter of mothers who have recently given birth have symptoms consistent with postpartum depression or an anxiety disorder. Without treatment, these issues can have devastating effects on mothers, their babies and their families. For women living in remote areas or with limited financial means, the lack of access to services is even more glaring.
Educating women about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders can help women to know they don't need to suffer in silence. New mothers who may be struggling need information and support. The SOGC works to improve women's health by providing educational resources and training for mothers and health care professionals.
The following SOGC resources offer guidance and support for those seeking help or treatment information:
For mothers:
- FAQ on Mental Health During Pregnancy and Postpartum – An information guide that answers frequently asked questions about perinatal mental health.
- Mental health during pregnancy – An educational website to help women understand how pregnancy affects mental health.
- Mental health and postpartum depression – An online educational resource about postpartum depression symptoms and treatment options.
- Mental Health During Pregnancy and Postpartum – A guide to the different types of mental health challenges during pregnancy and the first year after childbirth.
- Resources for Perinatal and Postpartum Mental Health Support – A list of resources to turn to for maternal mental health support.
- PregnancyInfo.ca – An SOGC educational resource with expert advice and guidance on pregnancy and childbirth.
For health care professionals:
- Perinatal Mental Health for Health Care Providers – A perinatal mental health hub for health care professionals.
- New FAQ for Health Care Practitioners – Frequently asked questions on Perinatal Mental Illness (PMI).
- Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders – An online course on mood and anxiety disorders that reviews new guidance and applies it to clinical scenarios.
- Clinical Guideline No. 454: Identification and Treatment of Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders – Offers medical recommendations for perinatal health professionals to support women suffering from perinatal mental illness.
During this awareness month, the SOGC encourages all Canadians to learn more about maternal and perinatal mental health, to understand the challenges associated with it and to challenge stigmas associated with seeking help.
"Pregnancy and the postpartum period are delicate times in a woman's life that require sustained support, particularly in the area of mental health. The SOGC is working hard to ensure all new mothers, their families and their care providers have the resources they need to ensure no woman is left to suffer in silence." - Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada
