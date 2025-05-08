OTTAWA, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - This Women's Health Week, the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) stands firmly in defense of sexual and reproductive health and rights — including the right to access safe abortion — as fundamental human rights that must be protected and upheld in Canada.

Canada has been a beacon in a world that is seeing an alarming backsliding of reproductive freedoms and rights for women. But Canadians cannot be complacent and take these rights for granted, nor is the situation perfect in this country. Many women continue to face barriers to timely abortion care and reproductive health services, especially in rural and remote communities. Stigma and ideologically driven misinformation and disinformation exacerbate these inequities, making access to care even more challenging, particularly for those living with existing disadvantages and vulnerabilities.

Sexual and reproductive health and rights are fundamental human rights. That includes the right to access contraception, fertility care, comprehensive sexual health education and safe, legal abortion. These rights are essential to personal autonomy, gender equality and the ability to participate fully in society.

During this Women's Health Week, the SOGC urges all levels of government to take steps to not only affirm these rights but expand access to care: make abortion services more accessible, make contraceptives free for all women in Canada and ensure sexual and reproductive rights are protected in law and in practice. We also invite all Canadians to join us and other allies of women's freedoms in defending the right to choose and to speak out for accessible reproductive care.

"All women in Canada have a right to decide what happens to their bodies and their families, and all governments and Canadians have a role in defending and upholding those rights. The SOGC will continue to be an unwavering champion of women's sexual and reproductive health and rights in Canada. We cannot and will not take these rights for granted." — Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

SOURCE The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

Media Inquiries: Kelsey MacDonald, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, [email protected], 613-730-4192 x 228