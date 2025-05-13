OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney and Canada's newly sworn-in Cabinet. We look forward to working with the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality, to make women's health a cornerstone of Canada's future.

Women's health is not a side issue — it's central to economic growth, workforce participation and national resilience. If Canada wants to unlock the full potential of its population and lead in the new economy, it must invest in the health of half its population.

The SOGC is ready to help implement the government's 2025 platform commitments on women's health, including: continuing to make contraception free for all Canadian women through pharmacare; the rollout of a new national IVF program and improved postpartum and maternal care.

To help fulfil the government's pledge to improve women's health data, the SOGC calls for a National Dashboard on Women's Health. Canada lacks a national framework to track key indicators like pregnancy outcomes, stillbirths, maternal mortality and chronic conditions. A dashboard developed with provinces and territories would help highlight obscured disparities and identify areas in need of targeted investment, especially for groups most often underserved in the health system, including Black and Indigenous women and newcomers to Canada.

The SOGC also hopes to work with government to expand public coverage of menopause hormone therapy and reduce significant wait times for maternal care and gynaecologic and obstetric surgeries through scaled up tech-enabled care, AI solutions and pan-Canadian licensure for care providers.

"We want to help build a health system that works for all women, no matter their background, income or where they live. As a trusted voice in women's health, the SOGC is eager to work alongside the new government. We're ready to bring our clinical, research and educational expertise to the table to help shape policies that truly reflect the needs and lived experiences of women across Canada." – Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, President, Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada

