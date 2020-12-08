The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau announces the unveiling a winter cycling route on île Sainte-Hélène to ensure active mobility year-round Français
Dec 08, 2020, 10:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - To welcome cyclists all year round, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau will be providing a winter cycling route between the Jacques-Cartier and Concorde Bridges. The winter bike trail, which will cross île Sainte-Hélène by going through a combination of multi-purpose and vehicular roadways, will have snow removal on a regular basis so cyclists can enjoy safe travels all winter long. Blue signs with snowflakes will inform cyclists of the route to use.
Please note the biking overpass that uses the Saint Lambert locks is closed during the winter months. Cyclists coming from Saint Lambert who want to cross over toward Montréal can use the multi-purpose pathways of the Jacques-Cartier and Samuel-de-Champlain Bridges.
The SPJD publishes notices pertaining to mobility on its web site pages devoted to this subject, and it invites users to regularly check parcjeandrapeau.com to properly plan their travels.
For further information: Véronique Caissie, Conseillère, communications, 514 872-6679, [email protected]