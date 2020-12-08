MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - To welcome cyclists all year round, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau will be providing a winter cycling route between the Jacques-Cartier and Concorde Bridges. The winter bike trail, which will cross île Sainte-Hélène by going through a combination of multi-purpose and vehicular roadways, will have snow removal on a regular basis so cyclists can enjoy safe travels all winter long. Blue signs with snowflakes will inform cyclists of the route to use.