MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The funding partners of the Canadian Grand Prix are satisfied with the revised schedule, which will move the event to the last two weekends of May starting in 2026.

The revised race calendar will, among other benefits, streamline travel between Europe and North America, significantly reducing the distance traveled by Formula 1 teams. Within addition to lowering the carbon footprint, this optimization aligns with commitments to environmental and social responsibility, supporting Quebec's efforts toward responsible and sustainable tourism.

The change in dates will also provide an earlier start to Montreal's tourism and event season, allowing for better alignment with the public and tourist services at Parc Jean-Drapeau. This also presents an opportunity to kick off the summer season earlier, thereby enhancing the destination's appeal beyond peak periods and ensuring sustainability, all in collaboration with partners, including the Canadian F1 promoter, Octane Racing Group.

Statements

"The Canadian Grand Prix is more than just a race; it's a major economic and tourism driver for Quebec. In a highly competitive global market, this prestigious international event strengthens our status as a must-visit destination. Our strategy of attracting high-level events is yielding results, as demonstrated by the $4.1 billion in foreign revenue generated in 2023. These benefits are felt across Quebec," stated Ms. Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region.

"The new dates for the Canadian Grand Prix allow Montreal to further establish itself on the international stage for major sporting events. By becoming the starting point for the summer season, the Canadian Grand Prix enhances the city's appeal while emphasizing its key role in tourism, culture, and sports. We are committed to ensuring the success and longevity of this flagship event in partnership with all stakeholders," explained Caroline Bourgeois, Montréal Executive Committee vice-chair, responsible for sports and recreation, Espace pour la vie, the French language, and East-end Montréal.

"I am delighted by this change, which brings us greater predictability and will enable us to enhance our performance, allowing the Parc Jean-Drapeau to continue shining as the gem that resonates with our community. The earlier launch of the tourism and event season will provide advanced access to the Circuit and Jean-Doré Beach, giving our visitors the opportunity to fully enjoy the Park's offerings. As a unique and essential destination, it caters to a wide range of experiences—whether tourism, culture, sports, or recreation", emphasized Ms. Véronique Doucet, General Manager of Société du parc Jean-Drapeau.

"This date change was an obvious choice for us; it marks a significant step forward in reducing the event's carbon footprint while allowing for an early and spectacular start to the summer tourism season. This initiative will boost visitor numbers and positively impact hotel and restaurant revenues, which will benefit earlier from the leverage effect of this large-scale event," stated Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

