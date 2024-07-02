MEDIA ADVISORY - Sustainable Mobility - Jean Drapeau Park Signs Agreement with Lime and Unveils an Enhanced Electric Scooter Offer for Summer 2024

MONTREAL, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Véronique Doucet, General Manager of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD), will join Lime in inviting media representatives to a press event marking the start of the 2024 summer season at Jean Drapeau Park, emphasizing sustainable mobility. During the event, she will unveil the details of the park's enhanced electric scooter offer. To help new riders get acquainted with safe riding principles, Lime will conduct a "Scooter Safety" workshop and distribute free helmets.

When : Wednesday, July 3, 2024 What : 1:30 PM: Address by Véronique Doucet

1:50 PM: Media Q&A Session

2:00 PM: "Scooter Safety" Workshop by Lime

2:30 PM: End of Event Where : Parc Jean-Drapeau

Near the metro, on the Biosphere side

There will be multiple photo opportunities and possibilities for interviews.

