MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - We are pleased to announce that Ms. Josée Noiseux is joining the Société du Palais des congrès de Montréal as the new independent Chair of its Board of Directors. The Québec cabinet confirmed her appointment on March 24, for a 5-year term, making Ms. Noiseux the first woman to head the Board of the Palais des congrès.

She takes over from Mr. Claude Liboiron, who chaired the Board since 2009 and was a member since 2004, a testament to the trust and confidence he earned from the various governments in power over the years.

Josée Noiseux, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Société du Palais des congrès de Montréal (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

Exemplary credentials and governance expertise

A lawyer and partner at the international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright for 25+ years, Ms. Noiseux has also been President and CEO of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation and of NewCities, a Montréal-based global non-profit committed to shaping the smart cities of tomorrow through research and innovation.

A certified corporate director, Josée Noiseux has sat on numerous committees and boards over the course of her career, earning her a high degree of expertise in the rules of governance.

Her proven credentials in legal matters and strategic leadership, as well as in infrastructure, risk management, media relations, social responsibility and sustainability will serve as considerable assets as she shepherds the Palais des congrès de Montréal in forging its new vision of the convention centre of the future.

A solid foundation from which to grow the Palais des congrès of tomorrow

After 17 years of responsible and rigorous management, including 12 as Chair, the longest tenure on record for the Palais, Mr. Liboiron is handing over the reins of the Board of Directors with numerous achievements under his belt. His involvement, his outstanding gift for collaborating with the members of the Board, and his confidence in the Palais' new vision are among the reasons why the Palais is so advantageously positioned to seize the opportunities that will stem from the event industry's recovery. Ms. Noiseux is therefore joining the Board at a key time to guide the Palais des congrès through its transformation.

Quotes

"I am delighted with Ms. Josée Noiseux's appointment as chair of the board of directors, and I look forward to sharing with her the vision we've set in motion to develop the Palais des congrès of tomorrow. I firmly believe that her governance expertise and flair for innovation will prove invaluable assets."

– Robert Mercure, CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"'I am grateful for the Québec cabinet's trust in me and I eagerly and proudly accept this new challenge! The Palais des congrès de Montréal is a bold organization, which sets it apart on the global stage. I look forward to working with its teams and my fellow Board members on moving the Palais forward as we strive toward new successes."

– Josée Noiseux, New incoming Chair of the Board of Directors of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"It is with a deep sense of accomplishment that I make way for Ms. Josée Noiseux, after devoting 17 years to positioning the Palais des congrès de Montréal as a leader in its field. I and the other Directors have every confidence in her abilities, and we all welcome her to the Board. I look forward to working alongside her to ensure a smooth transition."

– Claude Liboiron, Outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais des congrès de Montréal convention centre continues to respond proactively to the event hosting requirements prompted by COVID-19. A new leader in hybrid events, it houses various state-of-the-art studios as part of its Palais Média Propulsion service. Through PROGRESS, its Palais Reopening Operating Guide to Running Events with Safety Standards, the Palais is adhering to the new health standards ratified by the appropriate governmental authorities, at no additional cost to its customers.

The Palais stands in the heart of the top host city in the Americas for international events, as ranked in 2019 by the Union of International Associations. It is the recipient of the highest quality standards certification in the industry, awarded by the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), and also a finalist for the prestigious Apex award honouring the "world's best customer satisfaction ratings." In 2019-2020, the Palais generated $228 million in economic benefits along with an invaluable amount of intellectual wealth via the 339 events it hosted. A trailblazer, it operates its own events lab, CITÉ, which houses Montréal startups that are helping redefine how conferences are held. The Palais is among the first convention centres in the world to operate a carbon neutral building, and is also BOMA BEST certified. Visit congresmtl.com.

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

For further information: Renaud Martel-Théorêt, Advisor, Communications and Public Affairs, Palais des congrès de Montréal, Phone: 514 871-5897, [email protected]

Related Links

www.congresmtl.com

