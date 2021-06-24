Ms. Legault brings strategic vision, extensive knowledge of the tourism industry, and expertise acquired on the world stage. Together, they form a solid foundation the Palais will be able to count on to favourably position Montréal and Québec as a whole, and in the process, play a significant role in the economic recovery.

Exemplary credentials and international expertise

Ms. Legault has 20+ years experience as a top level strategic manager. As Vice-President of International Affairs for Destination Canada, she was in charge of global business development. She also occupied numerous marketing and communications positions during her 10+ years at Tourisme Montréal, where she was the Brand Architect tasked with optimizing Tourisme Montréal's performance in target markets and growing Montréal's reputation as a leisure and business destination.

Her ability to effectively maintain collaborative networks and nurture ties with business partners and government institutions will undeniably prove a valuable asset for the Palais. Add her broad skill set, and you understand why she is the right person to carry on the digital and organizational transformation of the Palais as per the strategic plan already in place.

A solid foundation from which to continue building the Palais des congrès of tomorrow

Luc Charbonneau has been serving as our Interim CEO these past months, and we wish to salute his immense contribution to the organization and his spirit of cooperation with various stakeholders, which have served the Palais well. Mr. Charbonneau acquitted himself of his duties admirably during the transition period. The management team and board of the Palais are deeply grateful for his dedicated work and keeping it in line with the Palais' vision of the convention centre of tomorrow. Mr. Charbonneau will continue working at the Palais as Vice-President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances.

Quotes

"We are delighted about the arrival of Emmanuelle Legault, a seasoned executive with impressive credentials. I am convinced her leadership, strategic vision, vast experience and broad knowledge of our business tourism industry put us in a great position to seize the opportunities that will stem from the economic recovery. Ms. Legault joins us at a key time to lead and shepherd the Palais as it pursues its transformation. Also, I wish to salute the fine work of Luc Charbonneau and the Palais team during the transition period.

– Josée Noiseux, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Congratulations to Emmanuelle Legault, the Palais des congrès de Montréal's first woman CEO! I firmly believe Ms. Legault is a judicious choice, and that she will be able to further consolidate the Palais' brand globally, while continuing to forge deeper ties with communities, partners and business development stakeholders in Montréal and Québec. With the event industry readying to restart, a critical period which Québec looks to benefit from, I know the Palais is primed to pursue its development and restart operating with vigour once the situation permits. My congratulations and thanks to the entire Palais team, Luc Charbonneau for his service as Interim CEO, and the members of the Board for holding the reins so efficiently during the transition period."

– Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism

"I am very happy and eager to join the Palais team. I believe that together we will be able to meet the challenge of getting conferences and events restarted in Montréal. The Palais des congrès de Montréal is at the heart of a city recognized worldwide for its dynamic energy and creativity. We know the recovery is at our doors with over 20 major events rescheduled and nearly 15 new conferences signed during the pandemic. I have every intention to showcase our local knowhow during these events, and also help everyone rediscover this city that never ceases to energize me."

– Emmanuelle Legault, New incoming CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

