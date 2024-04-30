The Secret is Out: Shake Shack is Heading to Yonge and Dundas

"We are thrilled to confirm the rumours and open our doors at Yonge and Dundas, marking the beginning of a delicious journey for Canadians," said Billy Richmond, Business Director at Shake Shack Canada. "We're excited to serve up our signature Shack classics along with some Canadian exclusives that we've developed with our local culinary partners to be enjoyed amongst Toronto's dynamic cityscape."

Shake Shack will open in Toronto this summer and looks forward to bringing ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, and the rest of its classics to its Canadian fans, celebrating its past while embracing the future with the brand's first Canadian location. With its commitment to quality ingredients, hospitality, and community, Shake Shack is thrilled to join the Yonge and Dundas neighbourhood.

Urban Art Meets Community Support

When Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park, their mission was simple: raise funds for a public art project. Over the years, Shake Shack has prioritized high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality and its commitment to Stand For Something Good®.

The Yonge and Dundas location will uphold these values, featuring a thoughtfully designed space that reflects the city's spirit while staying true to Shake Shack's distinct aesthetic. Shake Shack has partnered with local Toronto artist, Briony Douglas , who has created an art installation to launch the brand in Toronto and bring a burst of creativity to the heart of the city. The art installation can be viewed starting today at the Yonge and Dundas location.

Torontonians will have the exclusive opportunity to attend Shake Shack's Housewarming Party by participating in an exciting giveaway. To enter, follow @shakeshackca and @briony on Instagram and tag a friend in @shakeshackca's latest post. As part of their mission to Stand for Something Good®, Shake Shack will donate 5 meals up to 15,000 meals to Second Harvest for every entry.

"I've been a big fan of the Shake Shack brand for a long time and I'm thrilled to be working on this project to help give back to those in need," said Briony Douglas. "It's an exciting opportunity to blend my artistic vision with the infectious energy and community that both Shake Shack and the city of Toronto embodies."

Tapping into Canadian Flavours

Specially crafted to celebrate its entry into the Canadian market, Shake Shack will release one-of-a-kind menu items, including the Maple Salted Pretzel Shake. This Toronto-exclusive Shake combines Shake Shack's signature soft, premium vanilla frozen custard with the rich and unmistakable flavour of pure Canadian maple syrup. This decadent treat pays homage to Canada's iconic maple syrup industry while adding a local twist to Shake Shack's classic menu.

For more information about Shake Shack Canada and to be the first to learn more about exclusive menu items and opening dates, please visit shakeshack.ca or follow Shake Shack on Instagram at @shakeshackca .

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Both Toronto-based private investment companies, Osmington and Harlo Entertainment prioritize innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Serving up the same Shake Shack experience known around the world, Shake Shack Canada's ambitious vision includes opening Shacks nationwide, with the first flagship location set to open in Toronto in 2024.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 520 locations system-wide, including over 320 in 33 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 175 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

SOURCE Shake Shack Canada

For further information: For more information or high-res imagery, please contact: Derek Bathurst, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected]