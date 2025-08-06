Shake Shack Canada Continues Expanding with Six New Locations Across the GTA Through 2026

Shake Shack Canada is turning up the heat, unveiling a bold expansion with new Shacks landing across the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the momentum of the first three Canadian locations, Shake Shack Canada is doubling down on its commitment to Canadian guests with further expansion across the Greater Toronto Area. With six new locations opening over the next year, Shake Shack is bringing its beloved menu of burgers, Crinkle Cut Fries, and hand-spun Shakes to even more neighbourhoods.

Here's where Shake Shack is landing next:

Kitchen Hub Castlefield (1121 Castlefield Ave, York) - Now Open

(1121 Castlefield Ave, York) - Now Open Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Dr, Mississauga ) - Opening August 19, 2025

(100 City Centre Dr, ) - Opening Yonge & Eglinton (40 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto ) - Opening Fall 2025

(40 Eglinton Ave E, ) - Opening Fall 2025 Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Dr, Vaughan) - Opening Fall 2025

(1 Bass Pro Mills Dr, Vaughan) - Opening Fall 2025 King West (556 King St W, Toronto ) - Opening Mid 2026

(556 King St W, ) - Opening Mid 2026 Yonge & Bloor (765 Yonge St, Toronto ) - Opening Mid 2026

This expansion marks a significant investment in the Canadian market, inspired by the warm welcome from local fans. Shake Shack's focus on quality ingredients, creative flair, and community-first values has been well-received by guests across the GTA.

With six new locations, Shake Shack will create over 400 new jobs, reinforcing its long-term commitment to Canada while continuing to tailor local partnerships, flavours, and experiences to Canadian tastes.

"The energy we've seen from Canadian guests since day one has been incredible," said Billy Richmond, Business Director of Shake Shack Canada. "This next chapter is about more than opening doors—it's about showing up for the communities we serve. Our intention is to deliver high-quality dining experiences that stand the test of time, and this GTA expansion sets the stage for Shake Shack's long-term success in Canada. With plans already in motion, we're excited to bring the Shack experience to more cities across Canada in the near future."

These new Shacks will continue to champion Shake Shack's local values by collaborating with talented artists to bring each space to life in a meaningful way. At Square One Shopping Centre, Shake Shack has partnered with Blake Angeconeb, an Anishinaabe woodlands artist and proud member of Lac Seul First Nation from Treaty 3 territory. A self-taught painter, Blake blends traditional woodlands art with pop culture references in bold, expressive ways. Over at Yonge & Eglinton, Canadian artist Kirsten McCrea brings her signature style to the Shack, creating moments of joyful engagement through large-scale patterned murals and vibrant installations. Known for transforming unexpected spaces, such as abandoned buildings, rooftops, and parking lots, McCrea uses radical creativity and colour to spark curiosity and delight.

Each new Shack will reflect Shake Shack's signature mix of elevated comfort food, thoughtful design, and a deep-rooted commitment to the communities it serves. With its Canadian presence growing, guests can expect local flavours, meaningful collaborations, and a distinctly Canadian Shack experience—rooted in the Shake Shack's global reputation for hospitality and quality.

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Both Toronto-based private investment companies, Osmington and Harlo Entertainment prioritize innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Serving up the same Shake Shack experience known around the world, Shake Shack Canada's ambitious vision includes opening Shacks nationwide, with its first three locations now open at Yonge & Dundas, Union Station, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 615 locations system-wide, including over 395 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 215 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

