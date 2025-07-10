Shake Shack Canada Hits the Road This Summer With Their First Food Truck

The Shack Truck Summer Tour is bringing your favourite Shake Shack classics to Ontario's most beloved landmarks and neighbourhoods.

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Shake Shack is hitting the road! In celebration of their one year anniversary, the beloved burger joint is launching a food truck tour across Ontario.

Over the past year, Shake Shack has made a splash in the Canadian food scene —Opening three locations across Toronto, teaming up with MIMI Chinese for an exclusive collaboration, and introducing crave-worthy limited-time shakes, burgers and chicken sandwiches. Now, they are taking their fan-favourite ShackBurgers, Crinkle-Cut Fries, and hand-spun Shakes to the road.

"This summer, we're bringing the Shake Shack experience to Ontarians like never before," said Billy Richmond, Business Director of Shake Shack Canada. "From lakeside lounging to neighbourhood parties, the Shack Truck Summer Tour is all about embracing the season with great food and great company. We designed the tour to reach people where they naturally gather, bringing Shake Shack to the moments they're already enjoying and we can't wait to share these experiences with communities across Ontario."

The Summer Tour kicks off on July 19-20 at 18 Ossington Avenue in Toronto with a block party perfect for summer! The tour will make seven epic stops through the height of summer, featuring picnic tables, lawn games, music, and a menu including your Shack faves. Each destination has been curated to celebrate the best of Ontario summers—from waterfront weekends and cottage escapes to iconic boardwalks and beachside hangs.

The Shake Shack Summer Tour stops include:

July 19–20 : 18 Ossington Ave, Toronto

: 18 Ossington Ave, July 26–27 : Square One Shopping Centre, Mississauga

: Square One Shopping Centre, August 2–4 : Dockside at SWS Boatworks (Lake Rosseau), Port Carling — Arriving by boat is encouraged!

: Dockside at SWS Boatworks (Lake Rosseau), — August 9–10 : 316 Main St, Bar Tiki, Sauble Beach

: 316 Main St, Bar Tiki, August 16–17 : Drake Motor Inn, Wellington , Prince Edward County

: Drake Motor Inn, , Prince Edward County August 23–24 : Friday Harbour Resort, Lake Simcoe

: Friday Harbour Resort, Lake Simcoe August 30–September 1: Woodbine Beach Boardwalk, Toronto

True to Shake Shack's mission to Stand for Something Good, a portion of proceeds from every stop will be donated to Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization, helping to ensure more communities have access to fresh, nourishing food.

Follow @shakeshackca on Instagram for updates on the Shack Tour stops, exclusive merch and more details as we hit the open roads.

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Both Toronto-based private investment companies, Osmington and Harlo Entertainment prioritize innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Serving up the same Shake Shack experience known around the world, Shake Shack Canada's ambitious vision includes opening Shacks nationwide, with its first three locations now open at Yonge & Dundas, Union Station, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 590 locations system-wide, including over 380 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 210 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

