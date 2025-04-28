Shake Shack Canada Announces First-Ever Chef Collaboration with Toronto's Michelin-Recognized MIMI Chinese Restaurant

Shake Shack Canada and MIMI Chinese are bringing the heat with three exclusive menu items, crafted as a tribute to Toronto's diverse culinary scene

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Shake Shack Canada is thrilled to unveil a limited-time culinary collaboration with one of Toronto's most celebrated restaurants, MIMI Chinese, available exclusively at all Toronto locations from May 13 – May 26, 2025.

Shake Shack is bringing bold, regionally inspired Chinese flavours to its classic menu in collaboration with Chefs David Schwartz and Braden Chong of MIMI Chinese — a Toronto restaurant included on Toronto's Michelin Guide for two consecutive years. As part of this special collaboration, a portion of proceeds will be donated to Fort York Food Bank, helping to support members in the community experiencing food insecurity.

"We're delighted to partner with MIMI Chinese to launch our first ever chef collaboration in Canada, celebrating the incredible local chef community we have here in Toronto," says Billy Richmond, Business Director of Shake Shack Canada. "Through this one-of-a-kind culinary experience, we are proud to introduce three new delicious menu items inspired by our roots in fine dining and emphasis on premium ingredients, which we can't wait for our guests to enjoy!"

This collaboration celebrates both brands' shared passion for high-quality and locally sourced ingredients. The limited-edition menu will be available at all three Shake Shack locations across Canada—Yonge & Dundas, Union Station, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre—as well as exclusively on Skip. The menu includes three creations:

Málà Chicken : Inspired by the Sichuan classic La Zi Ji, this sandwich delivers the signature má (numbing) and là (spicy) sensation through MIMI Chinese's house-made chili oil, charred scallion relish, green chili mayo, kosher pickles, lettuce, and crispy fried chicken.

: Inspired by the classic La Zi Ji, this sandwich delivers the signature má (numbing) and là (spicy) sensation through MIMI Chinese's house-made chili oil, charred scallion relish, green chili mayo, kosher pickles, lettuce, and crispy fried chicken. Shaokao Fries : A nod to Chinese street food and night market barbecue, these crinkle-cut fries are dusted with a bold blend of cumin, chili, and Sichuan peppercorn for an irresistible snack with a kick. Served with green chilli mayo.

: A nod to Chinese street food and night market barbecue, these crinkle-cut fries are dusted with a bold blend of cumin, chili, and peppercorn for an irresistible snack with a kick. Served with green chilli mayo. Black Sesame Coconut Shake: Recalling traditional Chinese dessert soups and the nostalgic Cantonese treat Tang Yuan, this reimagined shake blends black sesame paste with vanilla frozen custard for a sweet, nutty, and slightly bitter finish.

"MIMI Chinese pays homage to one of the world's oldest and most diverse cuisines," says David Schwartz Creative & Culinary Director and Co-Founder of Big Hug Hospitality. "Partnering with Shake Shack gave us the opportunity to share these bold flavours with a wider audience and continue to spotlight regional Chinese food."

"These collaborative dishes with Shake Shack are an example of how food is constantly evolving; trends and preferences change over time," adds Braden Chong, Executive Chef of MIMI Chinese and Sunnys Chinese. "At MIMI Chinese our priority is to represent Chinese food in the best way we can and this collaboration with Shake Shack is another opportunity to do exactly that."

Combining Shake Shack's elevated take on the classics that Canadians know and love, with MIMI Chinese's bold, inventive dishes, the result is a one-of-a-kind experience unlike anything else in Canada. From May 13–26, 2025, this exclusive menu will be available at Shake Shack's Toronto locations—Yonge & Dundas, Union Station, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre—as well as through Skip. This marks just the beginning, with even more menu innovation, upcoming limited-time offerings and future chef collaborations.

About Shake Shack Canada

Formed in 2023, Shake Shack Canada is a partnership between Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Both Toronto-based private investment companies, Osmington and Harlo Entertainment prioritize innovation, value creation, and delivering exceptional experiences. Serving up the same Shake Shack experience known around the world, Shake Shack Canada's ambitious vision includes opening Shacks nationwide, with its first three locations now open at Yonge & Dundas, Union Station, and Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 580 locations system-wide, including over 370 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 200 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

About MIMI Chinese

MIMI Chinese is a dining destination in Toronto offering a refined exploration of China's diverse regional cuisines. Located at 265 Davenport Road, the restaurant features an elegant, dimly lit ambiance with deep red accents and plush seating, evoking the nostalgic charm of classic Chinese eateries. The menu focuses on southern regions like Guangdong, Sichuan, Hong Kong, and Hunan, blending traditional flavours with modern touches. Designed for sharing, the dishes reflect the Chinese cultural emphasis on communal dining. Leading MIMI Chinese are Co-Founder and Creative Culinary Director David Schwartz and Executive Chef Braden Chong, key figures in Toronto's modern dining scene. Schwartz's passion for Chinese cuisine led to MIMI and its sister restaurant Sunnys Chinese–both Michelin Guide recognized with Sunnys awarded a Bib Gourmand—and earned him the 2023 MICHELIN Guide Toronto Young Chef Award. Chong, a third-generation Chinese Canadian, brings deep culinary heritage and global experience, including time at Michelin-starred restaurants in Japan.

For more information, visit shakeshack.ca, mimichinese.com, or follow @shakeshackca and @mimichinese on Instagram.

