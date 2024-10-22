Nespresso Canada Leads the Way with its RELOVE program

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Secondhand shopping is here to stay. With three quarters of Canadians (74%) having purchased secondhand products in the last 12 months, according to a new survey conducted by Nespresso Canada, consumers are embracing this new way to shop. In an era where sustainability and financial considerations often come first, they turn to secondhand shopping because it not only allows them to save money (66%) but is also better for the environment (68%). As three Canadians in five (58%) mention that they like giving items a second life by shopping secondhand, opportunities are numerous for businesses to lean in the movement and help make a difference.

THE SECONDHAND SHIFT: CANADIANS SEEK MORE AFFORDABLE AND SUSTAINABLE OPTIONS FROM BUSINESSES, ACCORDING TO NEW NESPRESSO SURVEY (CNW Group/Nestle Nespresso SA) Nespresso Canada Leads the Way with its RELOVE program. (CNW Group/Nestle Nespresso SA)

Consumers Expecting Much More from Producers

This new survey reveals that three in four (76%) Canadians believe organizations need to embrace this movement and do more to repair and refurbish their products. Over half (55%) are more likely to support or purchase from organizations that repair and refurbish their products. Yet this service doesn't seem to be widely available as of now: only one in three Canadians (34%) have heard of brands offering full circularity or refurbishment programs. Leaning towards sustainable options also paves the way for business growth, as three quarters of Canadians (76%) expressed interest in purchasing a refurbished product from the original producer.

Secondhand, Without the Second Thoughts

The interest in brand-led refurbishment programs is even greater for some products, especially those with substantial electrical parts, such as small appliances. In fact, over half of Canadians (56%) would be most comfortable to buy a secondhand small appliance from the original producer, trusting its good working condition (65%).

When it comes to purchasing secondhand small appliances, including from an individual, uncertainty about their condition (57%) and limited warranty (53%) are the top barriers faced by Canadians. Fortunately, businesses have the power to overcome these barriers and offer programs that are truly suitable for consumers' needs. That said, expectations remain high: Canadians expect a discount (71%) and a perfectly clean product (64%) when buying directly from the source.

Nespresso RELOVE is in the air

Nespresso recently launched its RELOVE program in Canada, which enables coffee lovers across the country to give a second life to selected Nespresso coffee machines and to purchase refurbished machines without having to compromise on quality. In addition to offering a more conscious option, coffee machines that are part of the RELOVE program meet the same quality standards as any other Nespresso products and feature the same warranties as our brand-new machines.

"Canadians have spoken – now more than ever, they are looking to give a second life to their product and for more sustainable ways to shop, and they are holding businesses accountable. At Nespresso Canada, we are proud to offer coffee lovers a way to align their love of exceptional coffee with their values. With RELOVE, we are offering a new alternative for Canadians to enjoy Nespresso coffee, without compromising on quality or experience", mentions Carlos Oyanguren, President of Nespresso Canada. This innovative program is part of Nespresso's long-term and broader commitment to sustainable development and a circular economy.

Certified B Corp, Nespresso is committed to being part of the solution when it comes to social and environmental responsibility, especially with regard to circularity, climate and communities. If you would like to purchase a RELOVE machine, visit your nearest Nespresso Boutique or go to https://www.nespresso.com/ca/.

About Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 157,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14,000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About the Survey

On behalf of Nespresso Canada, Hill & Knowlton used the Leger Opinion online panel to survey 1,500 Canadians over the period of August 8 to August 13, 2024. The sample was randomly drawn from the online panel of potential survey respondents recruited by Leger Opinion. Post-stratification weights were applied to the sample based on 2021 census population figures to ensure representation by province, age, and gender. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±3%, 19 times out of 20.

SOURCE Nestle Nespresso SA

Source: Yasmine Elmir, Internal & Corporate Communications Specialist, Nestlé Nespresso Canada; Media information: Camille Lavoie, Senior Consultant, Hill & Knowlton, [email protected]